You know we can land men on the moon, place a satellite on a moving asteroid a million miles away, dig dirt off the moon and bring it back to earth. We can search the depths of the ocean discovering new species. You get the idea. But we cannot count votes nor validate for whom we voted for and elected a president nor for the incidental elected offices such the Senate and House.
Obviously our priorities of political honesty, truthfulness and patriotism have been discarded and egotism, greed and dishonesty have taken the place of patriotism, love of country and pride in being an American. Our nation will be divided more than the North and South were divided causing the War Between The States unless we come together without greed, avarice and personal agendas.
Results have not only been surprising but causing a wonder of what we are going to be facing as a country. Here in Monroe County, voter turnout was the highest in history with of course us voting overwhelmingly Republican for president, booting one of the longest-serving county commissioners in Georgia and electing a novice as commissioner who we all hope will keep his political innocence.
Our incumbent state Rep. Susan Holmes survived an onslaught by an independent and a Democrat to again overwhelmingly to represent us as one of our three state representatives under the Gold Dome. Along with Susan, we have state representatives Robert Dickey and Dale Washburn and our state Senator John F. Kennedy. All four are anxious to represent us and respond to our wishes not only during their 40-day soiree in Atlanta. They are just a phone call email away anytime. Hope all our county commissioners now know the names of our state representatives and senator.
YOU KNOW every week I access the county’s check register and report to you where some of our tax dollars have been spent. But, very obvious, although they voted to submit their travel and expense vouchers (like mileage re-imbursements for traveling over the county and out of down travel, meals, sleepovers, etc.) on a timely basis, no checks to them have shown up on the check registers. Maybe they are reimbursed from another checking account. Maybe they are just staying on their thrones and waiting for their Christmas list.
Here are a few checks from the most recent “check run”: $42,981.50 paid to AT&T with the most usage by the sheriff’s department, EMA upgrades and other county offices; $26,056.55 paid to the Butts County Water and Sewer Authority for water….not sewage; Central Georgia EMC got a $7,167.58 check for electricity at a lot of county owned places; Cat In The REAS poser, $.99 and a Wall Quote: Be Who You Are, $29.99; Forsyth CableNet, $4,306.06, Georgia Public Safety Training Center September meals, $14,593.50; Juliette Water Phase 1, $78,381.85; Macon Water Authority, $62,815.66; Nextran Truck Center, $22,935.94 Peoples Janitorial Supply, $5,178.53, Tems Consultants, ambulance billing, $20,51073; Walthall Oil Company, $33,716.88; and the biggie, $264,269.71 paid to Warren Associates for phase 3 design Development Drawings.
Eighty-three taxpayer checks were written totaling $664,438.91.
Here a few unattributed county commissioner comments: “We don’t have to exactly comply”; “For the crowd and audience at home”; “I think we are on the same page”; “I know several people who sell cars”; “Hear me out”; “This has nothing to do with you”; “It’s as clear as mud”; “Make my mind clear”; “We’re gonna make a racetrack” and “Don’t get me wrong”.
THE NAME of the play that began Friday at The Rose is “Clue” and Karen Leamy was the first with the correct answer to last week’s The Question. She receives a certificate for a Reporter t-shirt, Dairy Queen Blizzard, dozen Dunkin Donuts, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, Scoops single dip of ice cream, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, slice of Jonah’s pizza and a Forsyth Main Street t-shirt.
Here’s The Question for this week: Name the family whose photograph was on the cover of the Welcome Home magazine in last week’s Reporter. First correct answer after 12 noon on Thursday gets the goodie certificate.
I HAVE two dogs, Tull and Our Rose, and this was posted on Facebook and is so applicable to Tull and Our Rose: “Isn’t it weird how you can trust your dog to guard your home but not your sandwich”.
EARLY CHRISTMAS for city employees as you will read in the story by Diane Glidwell Forsyth’s full time and part time employees will be getting a share of $28,000 plus as a Christmas bonus. Wonder if the county is going to do the same for their full and part timers?
REMINDER: dentists have recommended storing a toothbrush at least six feet away from a toilet to avoid contact with airborne particles resulting from the flush. Question: do you brush your teeth with you coronavirus mask on? What about eating or drinking? (Just trying to have some fun.)
One more: Months that begin on Sunday will always have a Friday the 13th.
