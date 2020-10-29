Here we are less than a week before we vote, unless you have already early or absentee voted, I am going to the poll up here in Blount and cast my ballot for president, senator, representative and anybody on the ballot that I will be eligible to put my X next to. Going to the polls has always been a tradition ever since going to the polls with my grandfather. Going to the polls was a patriotic obligation and I haven’t voted any other way than going to the polls.
This day in time, voting has changed and so have the elect-me campaigns. I do remember going to political rallies with my grandfather where bbq and so-called “sweet tea” were served on the side and speeches without cameras and microphones were almost “hallelujah” events. Some of President Trump’s speeches bring back those memories that were as patriotic as the Fourth of July parades and gatherings. A lot of flag waving.
Although a lot of votes have been cast and the winner counting will not begin until after 7 p.m. everywhere, the vote counting for president will not be over, and this my opinion, until late February or possibly March.
There is one thing that has bothered me about this presidential election that being the type and kind of voter that would vote for a particular candidate. As I recently wrote, I would like to ask a Biden/Harris supporter and a Trump/Pence supporter “why are you voting for either candidates?” A real simple one sentence or paragraph answer other than because of “I am a Democrat or Republican is all that I ask and you will remain anonymous.
The scary thing about this election is not necessarily the candidates but the type of person that would vote for Biden/Harris. Of course Biden and Trump are appealing to the voting base that will get them elected. And of course the Nancy Pelosi supporters are even more scarier that the Biden voters/supporters.
Let’s get local with the Joe Reed and Susan Holmes race for the Georgia House Of Representatives. I wish Joe well in his attempt at an Independent run for the House seat held by Susan. Should be preparatory for a local run later if Susan hangs up her House seat.
SINCE THE county commission chairman questioned my county taxes and looked them up, I want to concur with what he found. After meeting with my accountant, tax commissioner and tax assessor, I need to correct my statement about my taxes which the chairman, I am sure will confirm. My annual county taxes, $881.95, have not increased over the last three years and the fair market value of my property is still at the three year figure of $155,860. I have never been late on a county tax payment nor appealed my assessment. I apologize for the error. However my point remains -- your property taxes can go up without the commissioners raising the millage rate.
NOT, AS the commission chairman likes to say, a “front page story”, but County Coroner Joey Proctor, who was recently re-elected, got a $300-a-month salary increase to $12,000 a year raised from $700 a month. The commission acted in executive session to raise the salary but announced the increase in open session.
AS YOU will be reading, the county commissioners in a 3 to 2 vote have decided not to legally challenge Forsyth’s attempt to annex 1,300-plus county acres into the city, owned by H&H. In the vote, held after an executive session with the county attorney and another outside the county attorney Commissioners George Emami and John Ambrose voted against the annexation and Commissioners Greg Tapley, Larry Evans and Eddie Rowland voted to go along with the city’s request.
I am sure Forsyth’s Mayor Eric Wilson and Commission Chairman Tapley, who are business partners, breathed a sigh of relief not having to face each other in court. And as one “Waffle Houser pundit” commented to me, that battle could have lasted as long as the county line battle has been going on and cost twice as much.
HAVING ALREADY tried to get his opponent off the ballot, it’s going to be interesting to see to what extremes Commissioner Larry Evans will go to if he loses his re-election to opposition candidate Lamarcus Davis. Evans, I am sure has more keep-me-in-office tricks in his bag.
NO ONE named the title of Publisher Will Davis’s book as The Question answer last week, so here’s The Question for this week: Blazing star blooms attract what two things? As an added bonus to the first correct answer to The Question this week, an autographed copy of Will’s book is being added to the certificate for a dozen Dunkin Donuts, slice of Jonah’s pizza, Dairy Queen Blizzard, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, Reporter t-shirt, Scoops single dip ice cream, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, and a Forsyth Main Street t-shirt. Answer must be received by twelve noon on Thursday.
SHOP AND DINE. Welcome to Ocmulgee Outfitters joining our business community in the Fox City complex on Kimball Street in downtown Forsyth.
NEED TO check this out: Florida is the first state to require drug testing to receive welfare.
