There is the saying about watching an opera: “It ain’t over ‘til the fat lady sings”. Well, there will be no fat lady singing after the polls closed last night. Already on the local level the contentious is gonna get more contentious if the long-term incumbent county commissioner goes down in defeat. He already is in the challenger mode just in case the votes are not in his favor attempting to claim his challenger was an illegitimate candidate.
On the national level, the “election opera” is going to be the longest “show” we will have to endure with my projections being early or mid-March before the fat lady sings and we have a president elect.
Next week The Monroe County Reporter will be 48 years old with the first edition coming off the presses into Monroe Countians’ mailboxes on Nov. 8, 1972, with a blaring front page headline “Nixon, Nunn Dozier Take Monroe County”. That year, 2,229 Monroe Countians voted for Republican presidential candidate Richard Nixon. His opponent was Democrat presidential candidate George McGovern, receiving only 796 local votes.
Monroe County voters have characteristically been Republican vote casters going all the way back to 1964 when the county went for Barry Goldwater in 1964 and Lyndon Johnson coming in a distant second.
FORSYTH IS becoming a restaurant mecca with the announcement of Locust Grove restaurant French Market coming to downtown in the old Minoris’ location. I really have to give Wayne Wetendorf kudos with his Grits Cafe restaurant drawing local and afar customers to downtown for a long time. He and his staff have set the bar high for fine dining and excellent service.
I tried out Foxx City’s Sunday brunch and found the menu diversified to call it a “brunch”. Their waffles and chicken were my choice. The syrup and waffles complimented the hot/spicy chicken.
Other restaurant opportunists are still discovering Forsyth providing an opportunity for The Forsyth Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce to entice visitors off north and south I-75 to stop and enjoy the cuisine downtown other than hamburger hill.
Our choice of dining out in Forsyth and Monroe County has become and is coming a veritable smorgasbord.
GUESS WE will find out before any other results whether are not we approved or disapproved the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) that would add a penny to the local-everything purchase.
OUR TTATFF (“Think They Are The Fabulous Five”) are depending on that additional penny to pay for a lot of pot hole filling and paving. If you didn’t vote for it, don’t complain about the neglect of your road not being improved.
Here are a few items our tax dollars were spent for: rubber boots from Georgia Hardware, $27.95; fence, hay, rye and straw much form Jonathan Banks Erosion Control, $6,482; Monroe County Hospital rent, appropriations and new hire testing, $77,512.67; Primary Pet Care for veterinary services, $105; Towliga Judicial Circuit Drug Court Second Quarter, $10,424.16; Defender White Fire Helmet, $306.49; Post-It Notes, $20.46; Monroe County Health Department November appropriations, $9,998.42 and Macon Water Authority, $4,810.01.
Only 39 taxpayer checks were written totaling $198,153.77.
THE FIRST correct answer to last weeks The Question---Blazing star blooms attract what two things?---- was from Durinda Whitlok identifying butterflies and people. Durinda gets a certificate for dozen Dunkin Donuts, Dairy Queen Blizzard, slice of Jonah’s pizza, Scoops single dip of ice cream, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, Reporter t-shirt, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie and a Forsyth Main Street t-shirt.
Here’s The Question for this week: what’s the name of the play returning to The Rose this Friday? First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday gets the goodie certificate.
I THOUGHT I was going to have a trick-or-treater Halloween night when I saw headlights coming down the driveway. All of sudden, they stopped and instead of coming on down to the house around the circle, they began attempting to turn around in the drive, backing, turning and backing and finally heading out. Disappointed! They would have been my first Halloweeners in 30 years.
HERE’S A word to pronounce: triskaidekaphoia. It means “fear of the number 13.” The superstitious belief that 13 is an unlucky number comes from Judas Iscariot’s betrayal of Christ as the Last Supper, when the 12 apostles and Jesus were gathered together for the last time. Just thought you would like to know.
IF YOU missed the “Women In Business of Middle Georgia 2020” it was a true salute to the women who make Monroe County work, you need to get a copy. I think you will be surprised at the number of women with business acumen that live in Monroe County.
A special congratulations to Debbie Menard chosen as the 2020 Businesswoman of the year in Monroe County. Debbie has been on a streak of luck, winning a year’s supply of tacos from the new on the square Mexican foodery, being the first to answer The Question a couple of weeks ago and now this honor. She joins a growing list of businesswomen who are business owners and representatives of our business community.
