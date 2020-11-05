I
f you’re young and considering what line of work to pursue, you may want to consider being a Democratic political strategist. First of all, if you rise to top, you can make a lot of money. Secondly, you apparently don’t have to be very good at it. Regardless of how the election comes out (I think Trump wins big), consider the steps the party has taken in the past four years:
1) First, we’ll pay someone to concoct a phony story about Donald Trump having prostitutes urinate on a bed Obama slept in in Moscow. We’ll claim this shows that Trump is a Russian asset and that will prompt our buddies at the FBI and CIA to spy on his campaign. This will give us good dirt in the off-hand chance he wins. Kind of like an insurance policy.
2) Oops. He won. Crap. OK, Trump’s man Gen. Michael Flynn served in the Obama administration and knows where all the bodies are. We have to get rid of him. We’ll listen to his phone calls and release the contents to our buddies in the media, and entrap him in a smear campaign.
3) Well that worked. Now we have to get a special prosecutor appointed to investigate Trump’s “Russian ties” so we can cover up that we were spying on him. We need someone senile and respectable, maybe Robert Mueller, so our Democratic prosecutors can attack with a veneer of credibility.
4) OK that worked. Now we’re gonna use the nuclear option, impeaching Trump because he asked the Ukrainians to investigate Joe Biden (you know, the guy whose family was getting rich taking bribes from, you guessed it, a Ukranian gas company).
5) Now we’ll nominate Biden because he’s senile, makes a lot of gaffes and his past presidential campaigns have been torpedoed by his own dishonesty, plagiarism and incompetence.
6) Next, we will take the opportunity of a bad respiratory virus to damage the economy and weaken Trump. Our governors and mayors will shutdown their states and cities and put people under house arrest for an extended time. As a bonus, this will give us an excuse to keep Biden in the basement so no one will know he’s a boob. This will make the election about Trump’s obnoxious personality. We won’t have to actually campaign on anything. We’ll have Biden have ridiculous “rallies” with 10 people standing in giant quarantine circles. It’ll be very inspirational.
7) Here’s the big one. We will funnel money to guerrilla activists like Black Lives Matters and Antifa and riot in the cities all summer. This will remind people what a racist Trump is. They will burn down buildings, loot stores and terrorize communities. This will make people fearful and they will blame the president. Our governors and mayors will do very little to try to stop the crime spree and chaos. They will tear down statues that celebrate our heritage. This is the coup de grace in our plan to return to power. Making the people miserable will have them begging to elect Democrats.
8) We’ll make Biden select Kalama Harris as his running mate. She’s a far-out socialist so unpopular that she dropped out of the race for president before the first primary vote was even cast. This is a brilliant stroke that will help us win that elusive state of California. And once they’re elected, we’ll push Biden aside due to dementia and, boom!, President Kamala.
9) We will tell our voters that the virus is so bad and so deadly that they shouldn’t go out and vote. Instead, they should send in their ballots by mail. When we realize that didn’t work, we’ll beg them to go to the polls anyway. To h--- with COVID. Then we’ll file lawsuits to require states to count mailed ballots all the way to Christmas. We’ll see how many votes we need to win after Nov. 3, and then we’ll go and get them. Simple.
10) We will run our campaign on very centrist ideas that appeal to everyone: taking away people’s guns, keeping the economy shutdown, raising taxes and the government taking over the healthcare sector even more. This should be very popular.
11) Win!
See, anyone could do this job. In all seriousness, it would be wonderful if elections didn’t matter this much. Life should be about faith and family and pursuing our dreams, not the angry rancor of politics. But when one of our two major political parties thinks like this, you have to treat elections as a four-alarm fire. This party wants power. It wants to strip us of our liberties. Many in this party hate our country as it was founded. Resist we must. And we must find a way to teach our children to love America again. Too many of them are embracing the socialist and anarchist ideas being spread through our public schools, universities and media. When this election is finally over, that should be our focus. Then we could truly Make America Great Again.