I
n “It’s A Wonderful Life”, George Bailey, the All-American main character, walks through his hometown of Bedford Falls and is stunned to discover that long-time friends, even his own wife, don’t recognize him. Cheerful downtown Bedford Falls has turned into a red-light district full of seedy topless bars. Everything is cold and distant and angry. Flummoxed and confused, George glares at the “angel” that had just saved him from suicide.
“You got what you want,” shrugged Clarence. “You never lived.”
I felt like George returning to my hometown of Raleigh, N.C. last week for Thanksgiving. Raleigh is a great town. But since COVID, well, it’s different up there.
“They take it very seriously,” my mother warned us.
North Carolina’s Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper kept businesses and schools there closed much longer than did Georgia. And they’re having a hard time moving on from panic.
One of my mom’s good friends, who we’ve known for 40+ years, kindly brought a shrimp dish for our Thanksgiving feast. I met her in the driveway.
“Who is that masked woman?” I asked her. Even outside, she wore a big mask with the words “N-95” emblazoned on them.
She extended her arms to hand me the dish, foregoing the pleasantries. Then she jumped back onto the other side of her car to get away from me.
“I just couldn’t vote for Trump,” she told me. OK.
I would have invited her inside for a visit, but I don’t think they do that in Raleigh.
“We haven’t been inside a restaurant since March,” my mother told me. My gosh. I would starve. I go four times a week.
But not everything is shutdown. My stepdad took us to play golf on a beautiful late autumn evening. The old-time Carolina Country Club has always had a sign imploring men to remove their caps before entering the clubhouse. But now there’s the additional restriction. Along with removing your cap, you must also add a mask to your face. It’s a strange way to enter the restaurant and bar area.
As we played the ninth green I saw another old friend. We went to the same high school and to UGA together.
“Will!” she said, as she passed me on the golf cart path.
I reached out for a good Baptist side hug. And then it happened. She shrieked, and began running away from me, leaving me with my arm extended looking like a fool. My teenager son, of course, was dying laughing.
“I was exposed!” she told me. I had all my clothes on. So she must’ve meant that she had recently been exposed to COVID. We were outdoors. I would’ve given her a side hug anyways. But such is life in a People’s Republic of COVID.
Later I took my 6 year old son to the playground of the grade school I attended, Aldert Root Elementary, less than a half mile from our home. He loves to hear the story about how our childhood dog “Snowball” would walk me to school every day. An older couple on a walk heard me telling my son I was a Root alumnus.
“Our son was too!” they said. I think they were smiling, but they had masks on. They quickly shuffled away awkwardly. I think they felt guilty that we conversed and came within six feet of one another.
On Thanksgiving Day I took a gander at the front page of the Raleigh newspaper, The News and Observer, owned by the same liberal company that owns the Macon Telegraph. The front page didn't leave me feeling very thankful. It was all COVID, all the time. Cases going up in Wake County schools! There was what might have been a nice feature story about ICU patients who had recovered from COVID. But the first sentence was larded with purple, gothic fear porn: "There is no turkey and dressing in the feeding tubes. No smell of pumpkin pie in the oxygen masks."
No wonder this town is terrified.
Of course, Raleigh is not unique. I suppose most larger towns are more terrified of COVID than rural areas. I’m proud that Monroe County commissioners were the first (and only) in Georgia to ask Gov. Brian Kemp to reopen the state. And I’m proud that he did. I am proud that Forsyth city council let its mask mandate lapse because they recognized it accomplished nothing. I am proud that our chamber is having our Christmas parade on Thursday. People need people. We need activities. We need to move on. The only local government body that has given in to fear is the school board. Parents now need an abacus to figure out which days their teens can go to school. I just read about a 14-year-old boy in Baltimore who couldn’t take the shutdowns any longer and killed himself. Heck even the mercurial Dr. Anthony Fauci now says kids should be in school. Many having been saying this for months.
Some criticize those of us who point out the psychological and financial harm done by COVID restrictions. They say we’re uncaring and unsympathetic about those with the virus. These people assume that any government policy to address COVID is naturally a good policy. They are wrong. And they misunderstand human nature. Would politicians relish the chance to use the pretext of a virus to control people, especially when it doesn’t change their pay? Well look around. To paraphrase George Bailey, I wish the virus had never lived. But given the plummeting death rate, at this point, the virus is no longer the main problem.