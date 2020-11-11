State Rep. Robert Dickey told the Reporter on Monday that he feels better about Georgia’s response to allegations of voter fraud than he did over the weekend.
Dickey was in Atlanta Monday for a GOP meeting to re-elect House Speaker David Ralston. He also talked to colleagues about the election mess. As of press time Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Georgia by about 12,000 votes out of about 5 million cast.
But you may have heard that people have questions. GOP chairman David Schaefer says that Fulton County vote counters said they would stop counting at State Farm Arena at 10:30 p.m. on election night, Tuesday. But when poll watchers left, they resumed counting until 1 a.m.
Dickey said he’s still puzzled as to why secretary of state Brad Raffensperger agreed to do a mass mailing of absentee ballots.
“The mass absentee ballot mailing was —— I just can’t fathom the decision to do that,” said Dickey. “We had reports of dead people getting ballots. We warned him. We had this discussion in the session (the spring) when he made that decision to send those ballots out. It opens us up for trouble.”
Readers of this newspaper should know well the fraud that can happen with absentee ballots. Tye Howard led the Forsyth mayor’s race in 2011 all night. Then the absentee ballots were counted last and John Howard surged to victory. A Reporter investigation found about 120 absentee ballot envelopes had the same handwriting on the signatures. The office of the Secretary of State, then Brian Kemp, did an investigation, imposed a few fines, and that was that. In fairness, it doesn’t appear the amount of fraud would’ve overturned that particular election. But percentage wise, it would’ve been enough to flip the current presidential race. Only .2 percent separates the candidates.
Dickey said state officials are determined to find out what happened last Tuesday.
“We are investigating the election,” said Dickey. “There are several fronts of the investigation going on. From the secretary of state to the Trump campaign people to other state people. They’re very early into the investigating. I don’t know how long it will take. It’s a process. We will find out the facts. Then we will do an audit. Then a recount. I don’t expect the results to change much. But the absentee ballots are where the audit needs to be taking place.”
Dickey noted that he’s seen figures that there were four times the absentee voters this year as opposed to four years ago. And while absentee ballots usually break along similar lines as the rest of the ballots, this year they were breaking with about a 10 percent advantage for Biden. That may indicate ballot harvesting, where activists collect ballots from others and vote for one candidate en masse.
Dickey said if they find something wrong, then the campaigns could turn that into a lawsuit.
Dickey said it’s a huge problem for the country if we can’t trust the results of elections.
“We want to be assured it’s the will of the people,” said Dickey. “We have to go back and make sure every legitimate vote is counted.”
Dickey noted that individual counties actually run elections and report their results to the state.
Clamping down on voter fraud becomes a paramount issue as Georgia gets ready for two U.S. senate runoffs on Jan. 5 that could determine the balance of power there. Those Georgia results could determine whether a President Joe Biden, if his lead stands, can impose his far-left socialist agenda — the Green New Deal, court packing, ending the filibuster and statehood for D.C. — on the country. That agenda would turn the U.S. into a one-party state and lock out conservatives for the foreseeable future.
So are Georgia lawmakers considering a special session to outlaw ballot harvesting and other frauds to protect — or perhaps restore — our election integrity?
Dickey is non-committal. But the issue does have his attention.
“What we did last week,” said Dickey, “we don’t want to happen again in January.”