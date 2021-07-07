Does this annoy you like it does me? You need to speak to a live representative, but before you do, you have to go through a tedious process. Press 1 to pay your bill. Press 2 if you are experiencing problems with your service. Press, 3, 4, 5 and so it goes. Finally, the prompt you’ve been waiting for: “If you would like to speak to a representative, press 6.” Hallelujah! You press 6 only to hear, “All of our representatives are currently busy with other customers; please remain on the line. Your call is important to us.” Thinking about this common irritation we all endure, have you ever thought what it would be like if God used voice mail to route our prayers?
Let’s say I have a sin to confess. I’ve lost my temper and cursed. So, I call heaven’s prayer room and I hear, “You have reached the throne room of heaven, the prayer department. All of our representatives are currently assisting other callers. Please stay on the line and your call will be answered in the order that it was received.” Then I hear music and another recorded message. “Listen carefully to the following options. Press 1 for prayer for your church. Press 2 for giving thanks. Press 3 for confessing sins. Press 4 for salvation. If you would like these options repeated, press 5.”
Since I have a sin to confess, I press 3. Oh no! Here we go again. “We are happy to help you with the confession of your sin. Please select one of the following options: If you have yelled at your spouse or kids, press 1. If you wanted to choke a co-worker, press 2. If you have been grumpy, selfish or overindulgent, press 3. If you have been greedy, press 4.” And the selections drone on.
Thankfully we are not put on hold when it comes to confessing our sins, or reaching out to God with any need. Our Heavenly Father is available 24/7. Instead of a voice mail system, God can be reached instantly when we pray. God’s word declares, “And it shall come to pass, that before they call, I will answer, and while they are yet speaking, I will hear.” (Isaiah 65:24)
Carolyn Martel is the retired advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.