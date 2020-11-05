“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”, which I will simply refer to as Borat 2 for my own sanity, is Sacha Baron Cohen’s long-awaited follow-up to its 2006 predecessor.
It’s nearly impossible to separate the film from what’s happening this election year and many people will dismiss the movie as some kind of liberal propaganda. It isn’t a coincidence that the film was released right before the general election, but the reason isn’t because Cohen legitimately believes he can influence the election. The far simpler explanation is Cohen is using the election to spur interest in his movie and boost viewership. We’ve seen this argument before when the South Park guys, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, released “Team America: World Police” ahead of the ’04 Bush v Kerry election.
Borat 2 is certainly political, but that isn’t the core of the movie. If the first Borat was an examination of racism in post 9/11 America and Bruno took a look at American homophobia, then this film is primarily an expose on American misogyny. The movie’s “plot” follows Borat as he attempts to mold his daughter into a perfect woman to give as a gift to vice president Michael Pence. The film shines a hard light on how girls are sexualized from a young age and often feel pressured to change themselves to please men.
Now I guess I should talk about THE scene. There was a bit filmed at Macon’s Hay House, which many local residents (including the Reporter’s own Will Davis) got duped into attending. The event was a father daughter dance arranged like a traditional debutant ball, which Borat and his daughter attend and add some European flair. Borat’s speaks to several men at the party. One inebriated attendee makes the comment, “That’s what we love in the south, pretty girls. They’re fun.” In another interaction, Borat bargains with a man over how much he’d pay for his daughter. The man shrewdly whispers “500 dollars”, while his own embarrassed daughter pleads with him to shut up. The scene attempts to make a statement about how these old-south events present young girls as property, to be given away by their fathers to proper suitors.
Cohen’s real genius is his ability to shape an emotionally engaging story out of these seemingly random interactions with people. Other comedians like Johnny Knoxville and Eric Andre have attempted to rip-off Cohen’s formula but no one has been as successful at it. There’s one bit in this film where Cohen literally stayed in character for three days. Now that’s commitment. Cohen has this ability to lower people’s guard by presenting himself as likeminded, thus getting them to say what they really think. It takes serious guts to prank men armed with automatic weapons at an alt-right rally, even with the bullet-proof vest Cohen was told to wear.
The emotional linchpin of the movie is Borat’s relationship with his daughter, which is at times surprisingly touching. Maria Bakalova, who plays the daughter, goes toe-to-toe with Cohen’s antics and is likely to receive some buzz come awards season. Cohen pulls out all the stops in this movie, from infiltrating a Mike Pence rally at a political convention dressed as Donald Trump, to conducting a fake interview with Rudy Giuliani that seems to turn inappropriate. The film has all the outlandish gags you expect from a Borat sequel, with an unanticipated amount of heart. The movie is a better follow-up than it has any right to be and is some needed levity in this dour time we’re all living in.
Griffin Hicks is a staff writer for the Reporter. Email him at griffinhicks75@gmail.com.