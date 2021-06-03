Over-ride means to use your own authority to cancel another’s (God’s) decision or view.
The Lord dealt with me how we live in a world that over-rides his authority every day. He speaks to us to do one thing and we take it upon ourselves to do another. We are a country that has gotten ourselves in bad shape for just that reason.
In 1 Samuel 15, you begin to read about Saul. He had been a good king for a while. But here you find that after Samuel gave him the command to kill all the Amalekites, Saul decided to over-ride that and do it his way. He saved what he wanted to save from the Amalekites, the king, the sheep and oxen.
When Samuel came, Saul said I have done as I was told to do. But Samuel knew better. Saul had decided to do it his way. And save some of the best and the king. Samuel said, “This is not what God said to do.” (paraphrased) For this disobedience the kingdom was taken from Saul.
How often do we hear from God and then decide to do it our way? We know God’s word, but we think it will be okay to change it to the way we want it done.
Look at Jonah. God said, ”Go to Ninevah.” Jonah went down and bought a ticket to Tarshish instead. Why? He thought his way was better. He didn’t want to go to Ninevah. He didn’t want to help them. So, he changed the plans. He paid dearly for his over-riding of God’s Spirit.
Friend, we may think our way is the best way, but if it is over-riding what God is saying, we will pay a price for the failure to obey.
I could go on with different ones that chose their way over God’s way. Some gave their life for the disobedience.
What are we doing? Are we choosing our way or God’s way? Do we go to Ninevah or Tarshish? Do we wind up in the belly of the great fish or do we have victory for obedience?
Think about your life, not someone else, but yours. Where do you stand when it comes to choosing obedience or over-riding? I think this is a serious situation for us to be in.
I hope today that as you think about obedience or over-riding that you choose to obey. If not, then a penalty from God will be put upon you. Just like Saul, Jonah, the Israelites, and even the man of God that was eaten by a lion for his disobedience. Meditate much on this and examine your life.
May God richly bless you to be obedient.
Rev. Shirley Watkins is pastor of Lighthouse of Prayer, 2287 Highway 41 South, Smarr. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.