I know that there are still God-fearing Christians in America, but I see a growing spiritual apathy and compromise of Godly principles that once made this nation great. America is changing and not for the better. We are living in a secular society where there is little reverence for Almighty God and there is a growing hostility towards Christianity. Recently, Congressman Jerry Nadler, Democratic Chair of the House Judiciary Committee said, “What any religious tradition ascribes as God’s will is no concern of this Congress.”
Nadler’s comment reminds me of the concern President James A. Garfield expressed when American citizens tolerate corrupt, godless leadership. Garfield said, “Now more than ever the people are responsible for the character of their Congress. If that body be ignorant, reckless, and corrupt, it is because the people tolerate ignorance, recklessness, and corruption. If it be intelligent, brave, and pure, it is because the people demand these high qualities to represent them in the national legislature. . . . If the next centennial does not find us a great nation . . . it will be because those who represent the enterprise, the culture, and the morality of the nation do not aid in controlling the political forces.”
I am reminded of a notorious battle that we can learn from. During the Crimean War, a famous battle that was fought at Alma. A small band of British soldiers were instructed by their captain to hold a particular hill. As the battle raged, a large company of Russian soldiers rushed up the hill. The British soldiers were outnumbered, they panicked and fled down the other side of the hill–all except one man! One man stood his ground. Who was he? It was the Standard Bearer with the British flag. Undaunted he stood his ground. Imagine, he had no weapon–just the flag. His captain shouts, “Ensign, bring the standard to the men!” The Ensign yells back, “No Sir, bring the men to the standard!” The British soldiers were so inspired by the young man’s courage that they went back up the hill, stood by the “Standard Bearer”, fought the battle, won the battle and won the war!
What can we learn from this short story? It is clear to me that God-fearing, patriotic Americans need to stand their ground like never before! There are those who want to fundamentally change America. They already are! We are not going to win this battle by bringing the standard of the Cross of Jesus Christ down to the level of this world. We must hold up the standard of God’s Word, pursue His righteous ways and hold the higher ground. The days of passivity, complacency and compromise are over. Can we not see what is at stake? There are radical politicians and secularists who want to remove any semblance of God, Christian thought or ideology from our nation.
We need a spiritual revival in this country! The Bible says that God is long-suffering, but we are naive to think that God will not judge this nation. May God give America one more chance to repent and turn back to Him. As Ronald Reagan once said, “If we ever forget that we are one nation under God, we will be a nation gone under.”
One last thought and I’m done. Almighty God knows those who stand in reverential awe of Him and who see the wisdom of His moral laws. May we never forget what the Psalmist wrote with confident assurance: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD.”(Psalms 33:12). Something to prayerfully ponder today.
Carolyn Martel is the retired advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.