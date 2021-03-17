To the Editor:
Since you had an article in your paper about some concerns about the Recycling Center’s bathroom problems, it brought to mind my concern about the disparity in their pay scale, especially since the county commissioners are giving themselves a sizable raise.
I told the county last year I have a concern about the disparity in the pay scale for recycling center employees. I have spoken to Dana Renaud about this. She said that she could not address this until the county commissioners had another pay increase. I told her that I would voice my concern to the county commissioners.
I was hired in 2018 with a starting pay of $7.25 per hour and, after a year, my pay would be top pay, which was then $8/hour. There is no merit or seniority in considering the amount of top pay.
In 2019 all county employees received a 5 percent pay increase, making top pay for center workers $8.40/hour. At the time, still making $7.25 an hour, my pay increased by 5 percent to $7.61/hour.
I received no response from any of the commissioners.
Harry Edge
Forsyth