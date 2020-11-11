Today is Veterans Day, 2020. Veterans Day was originally called “Armistice Day,” and the date of Nov. 11 was chosen to commemorate the signing of the armistice with Germany that ended hostilities during World War I. The war that was to end all wars. We all know that didn’t happen.
We are living in unstable times. But when in history have times ever been stable? There have been only 230 years without a war over the last 3,500 and I’m sure during those few years of peace, there were some yayhoos rioting and tearing up some city somewhere.
God created many rivers, but not one fence or wall. It is man’s invention to separate the world into nearly 200 countries with each one willing to go to war with the next at the slightest provocation. Responsible citizens across the globe feel they owe their respective countries fierce patriotism. They teach their children the unique culture and ideals of their nation then send them off to die for those ideals, waving flags and singing songs as their children march to the horrors of war.
They give up their money through taxes to build bigger, better, and smarter weapons. They live with the guilt of the deaths of innocent people because these deaths were necessary for freedom, or religion, or greed. Hiroshima comes to mind as well as the Wounded Knee massacre. Humans seem to have a need to kill other humans.
I have a friend who immigrated from Russia. He is a friendly, funny guy everyone likes and will do anything to help anyone. He loves America so much he learned English and became a citizen. We are about the same age and one day we discovered he had been a paratrooper in the Soviet Army during the same time I had been a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. We talked about what would have happened if, as sworn enemies, we had met face to face on an ugly battlefield as opposed to sitting on a barstool next to the beautiful Atlantic Ocean in Daytona Beach.
God alone makes the decision of our birthplace and heritage. We are born where He chooses, there’s nothing we can do about it. For that reason alone, my friend and I would’ve both had a duty to try to kill each other. We didn’t discuss who would have won the war. War these days, would leave no winner.
If we had faced off in a field of battle anytime between the 17th and the 19th centuries, we would’ve been standing face-to-face with loaded muskets in long rows of fellow infantrymen in line formation. I can only imagine what went through the minds of those unfortunate soldiers positioned at the front as they awaited orders to fire. A lot of prayers go up to heaven just before any battle begins.
These shootouts could last for hours and they say the results were always unpredictable. I could have predicted them easily. It’s obvious that whatever side had the most men with the most musket balls would win the battle. Maybe a little core math before the mayhem could’ve prevented a lot of deaths.
American Indians taught our American Revolutionary soldiers the benefits of stealth, camouflage, surprise, deception, and other tactics that used terrain as cover and confused the British who knew only how to fight like gentlemen. They considered guerrilla warfare to be crude and ill-mannered. Brits still consider us to be coarse and quite boorish.
Wars are extremely profitable to the handful of people who provide the terrible products of destruction. The Lockheed Martin Corporation is the largest defense contractor in the world, raking in nearly $45 billion in 2017 in arms and defense contracts. Boeing comes in second at half that amount. Also profiting are 51 members of Congress and their spouses who own between $2.3 and $5.8 million worth of defense contractor stocks. According to reports, in a review of financial disclosures filed with the Senate on December 13, 2019, it was revealed our own Senator David Perdue, is a major investor in a pair of defense companies while serving on the Senate Committee on Armed Services.
God was good to me before I was even born. I feel so blessed he made me a red-blooded American. I thank Him for making me a proud Southern man whose ancestors were a bunch of moonshiners from the Appalachian Mountains as opposed to being the grandson of some Russians who produced illegal vodka somewhere in the Siberian Mountains.
I realize we must defend ourselves and our way of life or everything will be gone. I’m extremely thankful to my dad, my uncles, cousins, brothers and all veterans who sacrifice for us. I salute them on this solemn day. But while we must be willing to die for our freedom, we also must be willing to kill. I wish we knew another way.
Steve Reece is a contributing writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.