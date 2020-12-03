Lately, I’ve been reading about people naming their children “Covid Rose”, “Corona” and “Lockdown”. Alternative pandemic name choices include “Ko’rona Vyress” and “Quarantina”. The names “Covida” and “One-Nine” were given to a set of identical twins by parents who never want to forget what we’re going through.
Other unusual baby names topping the list this year are “Genesis” and “Saint”. Genesis has a nice ring to it and although they say it is an appropriate name for either a boy or a girl, to me it sounds better for a boy. Largely depending on the middle name, Saint is an interesting name for a man child to be branded with, especially when that cute little baby boy evolves into a pimply-faced, troublesome teenager.
Your name is who you are. It is a part of your very essence. If I weren’t a Steve, there’s no telling how I’d act or what kind of person I’d be. I once heard about a pair of brothers up in North Carolina a few years ago who were only around 9 months apart in age, Frank and Jack. They were so close in age, size and appearance, that upon first sight, you would assume them to be twins.
They were born 10th and 11th into a family of a dozen children. Their mother was a harried woman who worked hard and remembering the names of 12 children can be daunting. Somehow, she mixed up the names of Frank and Jack while they were still toddlers, and no one ever noticed.
This was back in the days when babies were born at home with midwives and births were notated in family Bibles. These men went through their lives using the other brother’s name unknowingly but had no trouble with getting driver’s licenses, deeds or other legal documents. Your name and a handshake were good enough back then.
Then one sad day, the brother everyone called Frank (who was born with the name of Jack) suffered a heart attack at the age of 52 and dropped dead. Funeral arrangements were made, and a tombstone engraved with the name Frank was ordered and delivered to the cemetery. During the wake, a relative was looking through the old family Bible and came across the names of the brothers, discovered the birthdates did not match up and the fifty-year-old blunder was brought to light.
The surviving brother now known as Frank (and formerly known as Jack) went through some major identity issues after this untimely discovery. He took to drinking and doing weird things like visiting and talking to the misnamed tombstone that was originally ordered for his poor dead brother. He said he might as well hang on to it until he needed it and kept it stored in his woodshop.
You may have seen buried deep among recent news stories there was born on May 4, 2020 a healthy baby boy to billionaire couple Elon Musk and Grimes. The proud parents gave their new son the unlikely name of “X Æ A-12”. After a bit of searching, I discovered there was meaning behind this name that at first glance looks to be an unsolvable algebraic equation.
According to the boy’s mother, Grimes (a pop singer who uses only a single name), the “X” in this young lad’s moniker stands for an unknown variable. I suppose it is true that no one knows how a child will turn out so maybe that makes some sense. The symbol “Æ,” is a ligature used in Nordic languages and is pronounced as “Ash”. Grimes explained it is an elven spelling of AI (love and/or Artificial Intelligence). The “A-12” part of the name is in honor of a high-altitude, Mach 3+ reconnaissance aircraft that was built by Lockheed for the CIA. It was a precursor to the famous SR-71 Blackbird which was the fastest plane ever to exist. The proud parents chose the “A-12” because that is their favorite aircraft. If I had named my sons in honor of aircraft, I would have chosen the faster “SR-71” for my oldest and the bomb-dropping “B-52” for my youngest.
According to Musk, who has 5 other children, his latest offspring’s name is pronounced “X Ash Archangel Twelve”. If I had a daddy who made $20 million an hour, he could call me whatever he wanted.
Interestingly, during my research on this odd name, I discovered that in 2017, there were 130 girls and 11 boys named “Tesla” in honor of Musk’s automobile. My grandparents gave my father the name of “Ford” when he was born during the era of the Ford Model A. Some things never change.
The youngest among us are being given trendy names such as Boston, Axton and Enoch (the father of Methuselah) for boys and Azalea, Kolly and Wren for the baby girls. Some of these new names are quite nice and not nearly as strange as X Æ A-12. That poor little incredibly rich baby boy. Bless his heart.
