Sitting in traffic on Interstate 75 North, headed to Ingles, at a standstill in the fast lane near the Juliette Road exit. I notice cars in middle lane are moving at a brisk pace, so I make the only logical decision and cautiously begin a slow merge to join those who obviously know the best lane for quick travel.
AFTER SEVERAL uncaring Yankee drivers speed past, I finally get a break by an elderly man who can’t quite keep up with the pace. I look over my right shoulder, make my bold move and the old man, now back three car lengths, sticks up a boney middle finger in my direction. I nod in acknowledgement of his courtesy and suddenly I see red taillights before me and slam the brake pedal in the nick of time. Middle lane traffic is now creeping along at 2 mph. This is a signal for vehicles in the lane I just left to pick up speed, moving so fast it would be dangerous for me to return. I remain where I sit, trying not to look as dumb as I look.
NOW STANDING at the rear of a crowded slow-moving checkout line in Ingles, clutching a bag of hotdogs and a can of pork ‘n’ beans. If we were socially distancing, I’d be standing in the middle of the Corn Flake aisle. I rarely use self-checkout anymore because I don’t know if there are any germs on those screens and I don’t see much disinfectant being applied to those money-taking robots that find it necessary to tell me every move to make a simple purchase.
THE CASHIER at the next register is clicking along, sliding groceries under the laser light and shoving them nto the bagging zone. Disinfecting the conveyor belt like a pro. I make what I consider to be a sensible decision and do a quick line hop.
THE CUSTOMER finishing up at the register in my new line sticks her card into the reader while I wait at the rear, uncharacteristically patient and content with my new position. Then the world suddenly grinds to a halt due to a credit card with a defective chip. Reinserting the card over and over does nothing to correct the issue but that doesn’t stop the lady from trying. Meanwhile the cashier of the line I just escaped from is now checking out the customer who was previously behind me.
I FINALLY get home and drag a garden hose across the yard to water the only scraggly rose bush I have left. I walk a straight line, but the hose has no concept of straightness. It finds the only stump in my yard and wraps itself around it, stubbornly refusing to release its grip, resisting my tugs and curses. I want to roll the stupid thing up and throw it in the trash.
I THEN decide to finish a little project I’ve been putting off and pull an extension cord from the toolbox in the back of my pickup. It comes out a tangled mess, knotted up in a wad. I didn’t store it away like that. I always neatly roll up my cords and stack them away in an orderly, military-style fashion. I disengage the impossible knots and while I’m dragging it to the table saw, the cord decides to take its own crazy route, twisting around a yard gnome, a water spigot, and my poor rosebush. It takes a path no sane man could duplicate. It makes me want to toss the whole mess.
DECIDING NOT to wait until the last minute like every year, I get the idea to inspect my decorations for the upcoming holidays. I reach high in the back closet and take down a worn-out cardboard box inside of which I find the mother of all messes: a twisted, tangled, knotted-up collection of Christmas lights.
I AM not a deranged madman who tied those tight knots in those strands of pretty, little twinkle lights. I distinctly remember laboriously removing those delicate illuminations and packing them away systematically sometime back in late February. After struggling with just one knot, I decide it’s more economical to buy new sets of lights than to untangle that crazy mess. Now the garden hose, extension cord and Christmas lights can all have a festive time tying each other up in the trash can for all I care.
I DON’T believe in gremlins or other such nonsense but there seems to be something mischievous going on in the world. Maybe it’s just a part of life that no matter what we do, there will always be obstacles. Because without conflict, there would be no story.
AGAIN SITTING in traffic on Interstate 75 North, this time headed to Walmart, completely stopped in the fast lane near the Juliette Road exit. This time I think I’ll just stay put and see what happens.
Steve Reece is a contributing writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.