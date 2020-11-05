One of my duties at the Reporter is to pull news from the Monroe County Sheriff’s incident reports in the “Cops and Robbers” section of the paper. Twice a week I’m sent reports typed out by deputies and rewrite in layman’s terms exactly what happened. Some reports are easier to decipher than others.
While writing the reports, I’m often amazed at what our deputies go through. So I decided to find out firsthand and filled out the necessary paperwork for a ride-along. A few days later, I was told that Cpl. Jacob (Jake) Justice would meet me in front of the sheriff’s office on Saturday at 9 a.m. I was advised not to bring my weapon and I felt a little underdressed when I showed up that morning.
“Fiat justitia ruat caelum”. This is a Latin phrase meaning: “Let justice be done though the heavens fall.” These words are on a sign above the entry doors at the Monroe County Justice Center. I know the meaning of this phrase because I had time to Google it while waiting for my ride-along. After 30 minutes, I called dispatch and they said Cpl. Justice was on a call and would be there soon. I later learned he had been responding to a call regarding the death of an elderly woman in her home. Sadly, death is something deputies must deal with often.
A few minutes later, he stepped out of the front door and said, “Let’s go, Mr. Steve.” I was ready and excited. I’ve known Cpl. Justice for a few years due to my stint down at the Rumble Road BP. He would sometimes stop in for a can of dip, maybe something to drink on a hot day and we’d chat for a moment or two and became friends. He always wanted to know if there were any problems and if everything was ok with the store. We always felt safer when deputies drove through our lot.
Justice was born and raised in Monroe County, a graduate of Mary Persons, and joined the sheriff’s office in 2013. He said law enforcement is his life’s work and considers himself to be fortunate to have found his calling so young. I consider us all fortunate to have him working in our community.
He led me around the building, and we entered through the side door of the complex using his special passkey that he waved over a high-tech reader. As we walked down a long corridor and past the evidence room, I got a good whiff of what must’ve been an enormous amount of evidence stashed away behind a heavily secured door. Halfway down the hall, we entered a small office where the deputies type out reports. I immediately recognized the form.
Deputy Dalton Mosely was working on an accident report and had a question for Justice regarding the incident. The corporal pondered for a couple of seconds and came up with the answer. Done deal. I was impressed from the start.
With the possibility that a court hearing or trial may take place, I’m forbidden to discuss details of any case or incident in this column for obvious reasons. They even made me sign a form saying I wouldn’t, but you can always read about what went down in our “Cops and Robbers” section.
Justice told me he had to catch up on his own reports but he barely had started typing when his radio squawked and he informed me we were on our way to a domestic issue in the southern part of the county. We quickly loaded up into Justice’s patrol vehicle, joining his K9 partner, Gustaw, who had been waiting patiently. Justice calls his dog “Goose” for short. I don’t have to tell you how smart Goose is. I am convinced he even knows the police codes. I could understand barely a word that came over the radio but when he got excited, I knew something was up.
For my own safety, regulations said that I couldn’t get out of the patrol unit during a call so Goose and I would wait while Justice stood in littered yards surrounded by irate residents and somehow calmly and patiently settled issues without anyone being arrested. After a few minutes, we were again on patrol.
Other than another domestic squabble and a couple of traffic stops, the day was pretty much uneventful until near the end of his shift when Justice received a call of an accident involving a fatality on Hwy. 41 just outside of town. It was a horrible thing to see and I had trouble getting it out of my mind when I went to bed that night. I can only imagine how many nights Corporal Jake Justice and his fellow deputies have had the same problem.
