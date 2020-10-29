This month, a “blue moon”, the second full moon in a month, will be shining brightly Halloween night. As a special treat this spooky spectacle will be visible to the entire world, something that hasn’t happened since 1944.
The philosopher Aristotle believed full moons caused insanity in individuals by giving light during hours that otherwise would have been dark. Until 1700, many believed the moon influenced rheumatism, epilepsy and a myriad of other diseases. Ancient legends say people can become violent, or even turn into wolves during the days of a full moon.
A word rarely heard these days is “lunatic”, which is derived from lunaticus meaning “moonstruck”. Lunatic was once commonly used in legal terminology but now they use the phrase “person of unsound mind” in its place. I can only assume it’s politically correct even though it takes longer to say and write. They have also replaced the term “asylum” with “mental hospital”.
I am a non-believer in ghosts and other unproven phenomena and the idea that the moon could somehow affect human behavior seemed to be bunk but after some research, I’m starting to think there might be something to what I previously thought to be pure nonsense.
While most scientific studies show no correlation between our nearest celestial body and human conduct, police departments and prisons around the world regularly beef up their patrols and vigilance during a full moon. Especially during the summer months.
A spokesperson for an English police department said, “Research carried out by us has shown a correlation between violent incidents and full moons.” Another officer continued, “From my experience, after over 19 years of being a police officer, undoubtedly on full moons, we do seem to get more people with strange behavior - more argumentative.” A study by Professor Michal Zimecki, of the Polish Academy of Sciences, argues that a full moon could affect criminal activity and health. Also, a three-month study in 1998 conducted on 1,200 inmates at the Armley jail in Leeds, England showed a rise of violent incidents.
Locally, a trio of deputies at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told me that crime does indeed increase around the time of a full moon. One deputy said he believes that since it is a brighter sky, more people are outside with a tendency to drink more. He also said the moon provides just enough light to see something to steal but not light enough to see who stole it. Monroe County deputies plan to be out in extra force this Halloween for the safety of trick-or-treaters.
This year’s Halloween will be different than any we’ve ever experienced. Are the plastic Halloween masks the kiddies wear considered safe enough for going to strangers’ houses for that meager handful of candy or will that mask need to be covered by yet another mask? I’ve grown accustomed to seeing strange masks when I shop the aisles and I doubt a mask on top of a mask would seem that odd anymore.
Some folks have been building apparatuses described as a “candy chutes” which dispense sweets to trick-or-treaters from the socially acceptable, medically approved, and CDC-advised 6 feet. The candy givers will be wearing masks and squirting their hands frequently with sanitizer. The chutes are simply decorated shipping tubes or PVC pipes placed at an angle down to the little open hands. I’ve only had one trick-or-treater tap on my door in the five years I’ve lived next to the deep dark woods, so I’m not going to worry about too much it. If some little ghost happens to show up, I guess I’ll have to give up that peanut butter cup I’ve been saving in the fridge.
Halloween is not only a holiday for donning some stupid costume and sneaking all the Snickers out of your kid’s candy bag the next day, it is also famous for pranks committed in the dead of night. With this year’s holiday falling on the Saturday right before Election Day, I’m sure some pranksters will be having a great time. I expect a lot of political signs will be switched around in people’s yards and there are going to be some incredibly angry voters on the morning of Nov. 1. This isn’t a prank I would do personally. I’d be too worried my neighbor would retaliate with the old, flaming, dog poo bag on my front porch trick.
Although there’s a black cat silhouetted against a big yellow moon on nearly every Hallmark Halloween card, full moons occurred on Halloween only four times during the previous century. The last time a blue moon made an appearance on Halloween was in 1974. You should take time out from your coronavirus-style Halloween activities to view this rare occurrence. It’s still 2020 so who knows what you might see on this once-in-a-lifetime Halloween night?
