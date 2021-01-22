I am writing this on Sunday night and I am not anticipating what is going to be going on in Washington on Wednesday. Confused? Wednesday was inauguration day and on this Sunday night I am just hoping and praying not a bullet was fired.
At my age, I am wondering why we have loss of life at Black Lives Matter protests and the riot at our national capitol building and in other violent instances and the preparations that were made to protect us from each other and defend our Constitution. What is happening is our freedoms are being jeopardized by a few who have values I consider self-serving. 25,000 troops are surrounding the capitol and right here in Georgia our state capitol is being reinforced with security forces, local and state officers.
I have seen what an angry mob can cause. When the University of Georgia was integrated 50 years ago, Jan. 9, 1961, I was attending UGA but I was not involved in any way, shape or form in the riot that accomplished nothing. For several days the stinging smell of tear gas along Lumpkin Street lingered.
Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter also smelled the tear gas. That night and day still amazes me in that the riot was so uncalled for and an attempt to violate the law and wanting mob rule to prevail.
I have often wondered what the parents of those demonstrating and rioting were thinking. If I had been caught up in the frenzy of the mob, my parents and family would have been embarrassed and I would have been “snatched” out of UGA and found myself staring at the back-end of a mule, if I had been lucky.
SO DID you see and read the full-page ad “Why did city council flip?” in last week’s Reporter? Most interesting but no response from the four city council members who changed their vote. Maybe some answers will float to the top.
AS YOU are aware we will be celebrating our Bicentennial this year and the first exhibit extolling our history is now on display at the county annex atrium. Coming up in February the exhibit will feature “Trains and Railroads”. The first exhibit for January featured “Monroe County’s Communities”.
STORY IS the new Forsyth City Hall is going to be ready for aye and nay votes come April. But before that move, finally the Forsyth Housing Authority is attempting to remedy the blighted properties in the city including the “stalled for the last year or better” senior housing project that seems to be just rotting away.
You know, both the city and county fire departments are often looking for “controlled burns” for training purposes. Hey city and county, what about that idea for the senior housing project and other blighted properties, such as the Ann’s Deli building facing the interstate at the entrance to getting downtown. Would be some on-the-job training, and remove eyesores too.
WAITING ON Will’s reporting on the meeting of Monroe County Development Authority. They had their first meeting at their new “digs” at the building once owned by the Mobile Home Association, sorta behind Tractor Supply.
The Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is going to locate in the former Curves building on Jackson Street after selling their building which they cohabitated with the development authority. Maybe there is a story in this week’s reporting.
I ALWAYS enjoy hearing Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy speak and here are a couple of his quotes: ‘This election in Georgia will be most important in history. You have nothing to worry about unless you are a taxpayer, gun owner, cop, person of faith or an unborn baby.”
“Americans are thinking, there are some good members of Congress but we can’t figure out what they are good for. Others are thinking, how did these morons make it through the birth canal?”
“It’s as dead as four o’clock”.
“It’s like a frog calling you ugly”.
“It must suck to be that dumb”.
OVER AT the county commission, we paid AT&T $64,551.81 for E911 and other telephone services. There were a lot of county employees receiving $480 checks for cell phone supplements; The Development Authority of Monroe County got a whopping $22,749.01 for financing; the new DA’s office is getting furniture from Indiana Furniture and a check for $48,803.30 and Monroe County Hospital got a check $52,512.67 for land rental, appropriations and dental services: and obviously we are going to get a county funded horse arena from which we paid $8,400.
The biggest taxpayer check, $172,934.41 was paid to the Towaliga Judicial circuit. $12,626.18 was used to pay off purchases on the United Bank Credit Card.
One-hundred forty nine checks were written, totaling $666,970.31. Eight got voided.
Don Daniel founded the Reporter in 1972.