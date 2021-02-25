It was August 1990. I was a 16 year old waiting in the parking lot of Reynolds Coliseum to go to N.C. State basketball camp. But I lingered in my Volkswagen Jetta. I wanted to hear this controversial new talk show host everybody was talking about on 680 WPTF. Yes I was one of those weird teenagers who copied my dad’s habit of listening to AM radio. The talker’s name was Rush Limbaugh. He was like nobody I had ever heard. He was funny. He was irreverent. He played radio “updates”, including an “animal rights update” with Andy Williams’ classic “Born Free” blaring while machine guns shot down animals. The updates introduced funny news stories about “animal rights wackos”.
I was hooked. Little did I know, over the next 31 years, every weekday at 12:06 p.m. this Limbaugh guy would give me an education in politics and life. He would be a father figure despite never having met him.
Young people don’t realize that before Rush came along, Americans had only a handful of ways to get news. All of them were reliably liberal (they hid it better back then). Everyone watched the (very liberal) nightly news at 6 p.m. on ABC, CBS or NBC. Then there was your (usually liberal) local daily newspaper. And that’s it. Maybe a few liberal magazines like Time and Newsweek.
Rush changed all that. He was the first conservative media outlet of influence, soon to be followed by Fox News and then eventually by a thousand imitators from Glenn Beck to Erick Erickson.
People who didn’t listen to Rush did not realize that he was much more than a shock jock, a la Howard Stern. Beneath the bravado, Rush introduced his listeners to intellectual topics like taxes, the budget, politics, the constitution and American history. He made them accessible and engaging. I learned a LOT more listening to Limbaugh than I ever learned in school, or in college.
I wound up at a liberal boarding school in Newport, R.I. Having been raised in the South, Limbaugh was the voice of sanity that assured me I wasn’t alone despite the leftism all around me. After graduating I returned to the South at the only slightly more sane University of Georgia. Between Limbaugh and my favorite magazine, National Review, I gained the confidence to defend my beliefs in hostile territory. A conservative friend and I ran for president and VP of student government at UGA and won. Rush was our inspiration. I also went door to door to help a dentist from Augusta, Charlie Norwood, oust a Democrat in Congress as Newt Gingrich led the Revolution of 1994. One elderly woman told me that she was voting Norwood and that the nation’s only hopes were “Rush Limbaugh and Billy Graham!”
I always wanted to go into journalism, but being a conservative, found it hard to move up. One boss who had awarded me the “President’s Award” for my work also complained that he was getting calls about me from his newspaper’s liberal readers. He worried that I was a “John Bircher”. So it was a great relief when in 2007 I was able to buy my own newspaper. This one. Finally I was free to
articulate my beliefs, hopefully with good humor like Rush, and in a small way spread the ideas and values that made America great.
I never would have had the audacity and firmness to withstand the abuse conservatives take if not for 30 years at Limbaugh University. It’s not been without rewards. Our little paper has won dozens of awards for journalistic excellence because Rush inspired me to tell the truth no matter what. We are the only paper in Georgia that has gained circulation in the last decade. Today my oldest child is at the University of Georgia. Because of Rush’s influence on me, she was ready for the onslaught against her beliefs. Rush had helped me find the wisdom and winsomeness to articulate my views without alienating her.
Richard Dumas and I were having lunch at the new French Market in Forsyth last Thursday when the Fox News alert popped up on my phone: “Rush Limbaugh dead at age 70.” A week later I don’t think I’ve absorbed the loss. The self-declared “Big Voice on the Right” has been silenced.
Rush did not have biological children. But he has intellectual and spiritual children around the country who love and enjoy freedom. Because of his example, many of us can better explain why the American ideals of freedom and individual responsibility are the best (and most fun) foundations for any country.
While Rush was steeped in the Judeo-Christian values of his native Missouri, I read this weekend that he didn’t actually commit himself to Jesus Christ until 2019, just months before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. That’s good news. We shall see Rush again. Until then, his listeners will continue to advance the cause of freedom.
There’s a dark irony that even after Rush’s incredibly successful career, the forces of socialism seem stronger than they’ve ever been in America. But then, think of where we would be without Rush. The media, the universities, Big Tech, big corporations and the public school system are all in the hands of the left. They have taught generations of young Americans that we are a racist country that deserves to suffer. There’s only one way Donald Trump could be elected in 2016 in such a land: the enduring influence of Rush Limbaugh.
Rush would often say “I will tell you when it’s time to panic.” And after Trump lost, and he got his own death sentence, Rush expounded on the point. “It’s never time to panic,” said Rush. “The fight for freedom never dies.”
Indeed. Rush dies. We will die. But the fight for human freedom is always a worthy fight. We face long odds. So did George Washington in 1776. So let us flash a smile, take an irreverent poke at the socialists, and take the fight to them every day, just like Rush.