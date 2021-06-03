A couple of columns ago, I wrote how I have been spoofed and the spoofing continues even more. As I wrote, my friend Rand Banks, a computer guru extreme, explained how spoofing works. I’m not going back into the details but as Rand explained, the telephone company I use, AT&T specifically, has the ability to stop the intruding and annoying tactjcs of those companies that allow spoofing. Here’s the catch, AT&T makes boo-coodle money off of spoofing and that simply is the reason they will not stop it. They charge the spoofers for each spoofing call.
Therefore I am going to take the initiative to “hit” them where it hurts, in the pocket book. I’m gonna start charging and thusly deducting the calls from my AT&T bill each spoof call I receive. What about $5 per call? Yeah, you know what will happen if I deduct that from my bill and don’t pay my bill in full! I’ll have to figure out another way to call you and receive calls.
Hey, the spoofers haven’t discovered my cell phone number, yet. Now if I don’t know the number calling on either my home or cell, I just don’t answer. If you have any other better suggestion(s) let me know.
Two other mistakes I have made: ordering something from Publisher’s Clearing House and replying to a company offering solar panels. Finally I have not ordered anything else from PCH again and have attempted to delete my email and asking them, nicely, to quit. Now I am attempting to figure out how I can block their emails.
I have the ideal location for solar panels and in an attempt to lower my Central Georgia Electric Membership monthly bill, I responded to what I assumed was a legitimate solar panel company. Shouldn’t have assumed! I have had almost more phone calls from solar panel suppliers than spoofers. I have just quit answering the phone if I don’t recognize the number. Or leave a message and if I am interested I can call you back….doubtful.
UP HERE in Blount, we take pride in keeping the right-of-way on Blount Road from Highway 42 for about three-quarters of mile on both sides, mowed and the trash picked up. Never fails less than 30 minutes after picking up trash, Bud Light cans, McDonald’s and Taco Bell wrappers and cups, empty cigarette packs, Hardee’s wrappers and other items show back up immediately, littering the right-of-way.
We even mow the CGEMC right-of-way simply because we don’t want them to spray their killer juice in our community on their right-of-way. But, heck, if we don’t take the initiative, we’ll get sprayed. They used to mow but guess they found a tree and bush killer cheaper than mowing. You know, “we are saving you money on your electric bill.”
Our county road department does an adequate job keeping the county roads right-of-way mowed about once every three months. State DOT does a lousy job mowing state road right-of-way usually once a mowing season, twice a year.
YOU’VE SEEN the “electric company” trucks all over our county and according to my source, they are preparing to run high-speed internet on behalf of CGEMC and the other EMC.
Haven’t done this yet but have been told you can go on the EMC web sites and find out when you will receive high-speed internet.
AS YOU have read, there was a lot of county commission discussion in regards to the prosecutor job a couple of meetings ago, when the commission chairman had to be “absent” from the discussion because of another “important meeting”. His solution to missing the hour plus long discussion was to “call” a special meeting of his fellow commission, which he did.
Of course, the District Attorney, Probate Judge and the law company had to show up again so the chairman could “get up to speed” (his words).
The only thing that changed from the original scheduled and held meeting was one of the original commissioners was not there. Same decision. No vote.
Here are some unattributed called meeting commissioner comments: “I apologize for not being here”; “feel free to correct me”; “I want to lay it all out”; “Looking back, I didn’t realize”; “To keep moving, up to speed”; “I’m ignorant of attorney fees”; Let’s be very clear”; “Y’all have to educate me”; “I talked to an attorney friend of mine”; “We have other moving parts”; We didn’t have a hissee fit”; “Take a deeper dive”; “I’ve got nothing against attorneys”; “That’s what I am trying to get to”; and finally, “It needs to hurt”.
MONROE COUNTY’S Bicentennial celebration is going to be held Sept. 25-26 this year and Monica Bazemore was the first with the answer to last week’s The Question. She gets a certificate for a dozen Dunkin Donuts, Dairy Queen Blizzard, fried green tomato appetizer from Juliette’s Whistle Stop Café, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, single scoop of ice cream from Scoops, slice of Jonas Pizza, and a Forsyth Main Street t-shirt.
Here’s The Question for this week: whose design was picked for the Bicentennial Celebration t-shirt? First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday gets the goodie certificate.
STOPPING GROWTH but opening wide on annexation, Forsyth’s Planning and Zoning Commission micromanaged again rejecting plans for an Italian restaurant “determining” there would not be enough parking places at the planned location. Hey, isn’t that supposed to be at the discretion of the restaurant owner? Sorta like determining how close a car can park to the stripes at downtown parking spaces.
THE STORY on last week’s front page about Forsyth businesses getting PPP funds was most interesting. The Reporter has put the list of 700 businesses/person who received the funds with the story on the website, mymcr.net.
AND FINALLY, from Ambrose Bierce’s The Devil’s Dictionary: “Merchant: one engaged in a commercial pursuit. A commercial pursuit is one in which that being pursued is a dollar”.
