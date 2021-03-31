Have you noticed how many times we hear or read the word “warning”? Watch a commercial on TV about a new drug to treat a disease or serious health problem. The report is glowing until they casually warn you about the dangerous side effects–which could be suicidal thoughts, heart attack or death! Good grief the cure is worse than the disease! How many times have you received a call warning about severe weather or the threat of a tornado? You are admonished to seek immediate shelter.
What else pray tell? Your engine light comes on and you are warned that it’s time to change your oil or your engine is over-heating or you need to add water to your radiator. And of course, we are warned about the on going threat of Covid-19, global warming, the crisis at the border and the list goes on.
I came across a warning the other day that took me by surprise. I thought I would share it with you in case you haven’t seen this one. WARNING: Reading God’s Word can become habit forming. Regular doses taken on a daily basis will cause loss of anxiety and a decreased appetite for lying, cheating, stealing, hatred, jealousy and envy. Continued use will produce the following side effects: love, joy, peace, gentleness, patience, goodness, faith, meekness and self-control. You have been warned.
Carolyn Martel is the retired advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.