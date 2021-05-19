Remember the rupture of the gas pipeline in Alabama back in 2016 and how immediately gas prices went from $2.09 a gallon up to $2.25 overnight. Well that is exactly what happened last week when Colonial Pipeline had to pay $5 million to a bunch of Russian hackers for shutting down the pipeline supply from the company where our gas stations get their supply. As you are aware, not even overnight and even locally, gas per gallon went from the $2 plus per gallon to over $3.
Gas station owners, just like in 2016, have admitted the gas in their tanks was already paid for and they were not expecting a rise in prices but raised prices anyway!
Well, it is simply called gouging. I know some people that just call it free enterprise. Ain’t nothing free when selfish and self-indulging businesses take advantage of a crisis. I’ve seen it all over the U.S. when I was with FEMA, hotels and motels doubling their room prices after a natural disaster.
Look at what has happened at Lowe’s and Home Depot lumber prices. Doubled and tripled, not that their prices had anything relatable to the gas pipeline high-jacking
I simply call it a lack of compassion and the epitome of greed.
Now that the Democrats are in control of our national economy, tightening on purse strings is not their agenda. Their motto is “we can fool all the taxpayers all the time just spend all we can!”
To end that diatribe, took the advice of a Facebooker: “I got gas for just under $2 at Taco Bell”.
ONE DOWN and 13 to go! Now that the old eyesore Ann’s Deli building has been demolished, just maybe that will give the City of Forsyth incentive to clean up the city and make it polished and presentable for the Forsythia Festival. Time is running out but a new coat of paint on roads and parking stripes would be more eye pleasing.
After writing of Forsyth’s mayor “bragging” about 66 parking spaces in downtown, this comment from a tourism specialist: “By the way, 66 parking places are not enough for tourists!”
AMEN TO Steven Simms for his letter to the editor in last week’s Reporter, “County restrictions hurting farmers”. But I will take it a couple of sentences further. Not only farmers, but as the late commissioner Jim Ham stated, “If you don’t like the way we do business in Monroe County, go somewhere else”.
I repeat, after listening to the one-hour 45 minute discussion on whether to approve Joseph Egloff’s Rocking Chair/MidSouth expansion plans, the attempt to “know more” than the owner and micro-manage the owners business was absolutely disgusting. With the attitude, restrictions and attitudes often personified by several of the commissioners and a couple of members of the Forsyth City Council, it is no wonder Monroe County Development Authority president Bo Gregory left his job.
As columnist Sloan Oliver wrote under the headline “Local businesses depend on your support” and the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber is also supporting shopping at home.
Rebecca Stone, executive director of the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, has brought a rush of fresh air to the chamber along with here most able assistant, Pam Davis. The Taco Week was a very interesting and successful promotion that highlighted Forsyth’s restaurants.
Now if the Forsyth Convention and Visitors Bureau will come up with a promotion to get motel stayers to come downtown maybe it will inspire/motivate the Forsyth City Council to be more serious about campaign rhetoric to add more parking. Or as the Mayor has said, “let them walk around town. Park somewhere else and walk around town. Good for local business.”
Hey, here’s an idea: Park in Bolingbroke, Smarr, Juliette, High Falls, Culloden, and hitch-hike to downtown Forsyth. Maybe the Mayor will pick-you up in his golf cart if he is not out searching for downtown parking places. That was silly but it just came to my mind and I couldn’t get my fingers to stop typing.
THE FORSYTHIA Festival is this Saturday and that was the answer to The Question. No answers. So, here’s The Question for this week: According to Monroe Outdoors columnist Terry Johnson, what is posing a threat to Georgia waters? First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday gets the certificate for a dozen Dunkin Donuts, fried green tomato appetizer at Juliette’s Whistle Stop Café, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, single dip of your choice of ice cream at Scoops, a Reporter t-shirt, Forsyth Main Street t-shirt, Dairy Queen Blizzard and a slice of your choice of Jonah’s Pizza.
AS YOU are aware, housing is direly short in Monroe County. Building permits are at an all-time high and not letting up. Contractors, electricians and plumbers are in almost critical demand with waiting lists and “we’ll get to it when we can”. In the Wall Street Journal’s Mansion section, the least expensive home listed was just over $1 million with $3 to $10 million common. Prices of homes in Monroe County are still affordable. I have only seen one Monroe County house listed at over one-million ($16 million) I hear it is still on the market.
ON THE lighter side from “High As A Cat’s Back, Low As A Snake’s Belly”: “I’m so broke, I can’t even pay attention”; “I caught a fish so big, its picture weighed two pounds”; and finally, “my luck is so bad, if it was raining soup, I’d be caught out in it with a fork”.
GOT a comment or want to answer The Question? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at tullaybear@bellsouth.net. Don Daniel founded the Reporter in 1972.