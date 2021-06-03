Elizabeth Bennett, valedictorian of the Mary Persons class of 2021, delivered this address on Friday night:
Good evening family, friends, teachers, and, of course, fellow graduates.
I greatly appreciate the opportunity to speak to you on this night of recognizing our extraordinary achievement of graduation from high school.
I congratulate each of the members of the Class of 2021 on your accomplishment of completing your education from elementary through middle and now high school. It is hard to believe we are here today!
I know we have each had our own unique experiences, with individual challenges and successes, but we now stand together at this moment, at the summation of what we have worked for our entire lives thus far. We look back on all that we have been through together, and also into the future as we face one of the most important forks in the road of life, where we leave the comfortable home surrounded by family and supporters and move into making our own way in the world.
Let’s all take a moment to really appreciate where we have come from and what we have achieved. We are here to savor and celebrate our accomplishments with our families and friends.
We have completed 14 years of learning about the world, and are now graduating from a school system ranked 9th out of all the 159 counties in Georgia. And in a year of dealing with a pandemic, we made it through. We should be proud!
I want to take this time to thank all of our teachers and staff, as well as our parents, mentors, and role models who have believed in us and helped guide us to this moment. We would not be here today, sitting proudly in these funny hats if it weren’t for them and the encouragement they shared with us along the way.
Although… maybe us seniors had a little bit to do with it, too. For me personally, dealing with school on top of life in a global pandemic has been a little challenging. From missing out on a homecoming this year and a prom last year to figuring out online school and A/B schedule, dealing with bad internet connections during online classes, and surprise quaraneteens... we’ve had a lot on our plates.
However, all the struggles we have gone through this past year, all the frustrations and things we’ve had to miss out on, just make this moment that much sweeter... We, along with our parents and teachers, have shown perseverance, adaptability, and determination to succeed.
We have demonstrated perseverance in all the early mornings and late nights working on online assignments, in the struggles of finding reliable internet connection and learning new online platforms.
We have shown adaptability in continuing to succeed after the curveballs of shifting from online school to in person classes to hybrid A/B learning… and then back to an in person schedule.
And we have proven our determination by our being here today, graduating despite all these circumstances.
Perseverance, Adaptability, and Determination to Succeed. These are three essential traits that we have honed over this past year that I hope we will carry with us into the rest of our lives.
I hope we have all realized just how precious our opportunities are while sitting in our homes on lockdown--missing visits with loved ones, hanging out with friends, eating out at restaurants, and all the other “normal” activities that people do together.
We have also lost loved ones or spent a year apart from those we could not see. This has hit each of us differently, but I know we have all been affected in some way by those we have lost in this past year.
Yet, despite what we have gone through, be it missing a favorite restaurant or missing a loved one, we have maintained excellence in the face of struggle and sorrow like no other class before us. We have developed the invaluable skill of drawing strength from difficulty, something that would not have appeared in many of us so young if not for the events of the last year.
We have a new perspective on the world and a new appreciation for the importance of relationships and being together in-person with those we love and care for.
I urge you all to never take life for granted, and to always remember the lessons we have learned this year...as you go forward and take full advantage of the next chapter of your lives.
No matter where it takes you, do not be afraid to jump into life head first, fearless… and to live your days to the fullest.
Thank you.