One cold February night in 1967, a freak tornado tore up our little Oklahoma town and a freak blizzard hit the very next day, hampering cleanup efforts. It was a mess for weeks. Many times in my youth we would hear the loud Civil Defense warning sirens, and we’d scurry out the back door into the safety of the storm shelter that every family had in their backyard. Although tornados were a regular source of worry, we always had the assurance that we would be warned in plenty of time.
That damp old storm cellar wasn’t only used for waiting out roaring winds. My mother also used it as the place she would store her Mason jars of vegetables, pickles, jellies, and fruits. And it served as an excellent clubhouse for my brothers and me. Benches lined the walls and a kerosine lantern hung from the ceiling. We’d sometimes sneak down there and hide out when we knew a butt whoopin’ was imminent. It was also the place we went to practice smoking cigarettes I’m sorry to say.
Many cigarettes later, I was living in Longwood, Fla. back in February of 1998 when a series of midnight tornados devastated much of Central Florida. 36 people were killed and 250 were injured. By comparison, Hurricane Andrew killed only 14 people six years earlier. Many injuries were caused not by flying objects hitting people but by flying people hitting objects.
Many incredible stories emerged after that storm. A man, his 79-year-old mother, and his 98-year-old grandmother huddled in prayer in their home while the storm raged outside, completely destroying their neighborhood but sparing their home. A trucker pushed his fiancée into a closet, saving her life just before a tornado picked him up and took him to no one knows where. An 18-month-old baby was heard crying from a treetop the next morning and was rescued unharmed.
But deep in the night, while the storm was tearing up my neighborhood, I was sound asleep, completely oblivious to the dangers just outside my window. The next morning, we all got up and did the usual things getting ready for work and the kids ready for school. The sun was shining, and the world seemed normal. It wasn’t. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I opened my front door and saw the destruction that had happened overnight. Downed trees were everywhere. Roofs had been taken. My neighborhood was demolished.
In Florida, there are no basements or storm cellars, so I don’t know where I would’ve taken my family to wait out the storm but there was no warning. We could’ve at least all crammed into the bathtub or under a bed, but again there was no warning. The tornados took people from their beds while they slept, believing they were safe. You would think the sound of thunder would’ve awakened them, but in middle Florida, people are used to hearing thunder. They live in the lightning capital of the world.
Nearly a quarter of a century later if you have a cellphone (and who doesn’t?) you will be notified when there is impending danger. It is wonderful technology and users can choose different methods of receiving alerts such as landline phones, cellphones, email, text, TTY, or all the above. Real time alerts are sent to residents who live in affected areas.
But the system isn’t foolproof. A ballistic missile alert was accidentally sent out from the Emergency Alert System in Hawaii on the morning of Jan. 13, 2018. The alert stated that there was an incoming ballistic missile threat to Hawaii, advised residents to seek shelter, and concluded: “This is not a drill” in all caps. Tensions were high between the United States and North Korea during this time and people in Hawaii thought it was their last aloha. It is estimated that a missile launched from North Korea will reach Hawaii in 12 to 15 minutes. Not much time to get ready for eternity.
As you can imagine, fear and panic spread across the state. Cars were speeding at 100 mph driven by people trying to get to loved ones to say their final goodbyes. Telephone communication was strained. People were even putting their children down into storm drains to protect them. A group of university students headed for marked fallout shelters only to find them locked. With little warning and no instructions, people didn’t know where to go or what to do.
Thirty-eight nervous minutes later, an announcement was finally made stating that it had been a false alarm. The employee of the Emergency Management Agency took the blame for the incident and said he felt “terrible” about the false alert. He was eventually fired.
Monroe County announced the launch of the CodeRED community notification system for our residents on June 10, 2020. Living in the country as I do, this gives me great peace of mind. I just hope it works.
