I read with interest Steve Reece’s column in the June 16 Reporter about how robots may mean fewer jobs for real people. The reality of this problem came to me as I was talking to a young man that is a cashier at the Forsyth Walmart. This newspaper reported recently that the Forsyth Walmart will be putting in a horde of self checkout machines.
This young man started out stocking shelves at $13/hr until later he was moved to a cashier position where he took a cut in pay to $11/hr because he is under 18 years of age. I had asked him if they are planning on keeping some cashiers available. He responded with a firm no.
He was informed by another employee that he would be able to transfer to another Walmart to continue working for the company that he has already acquired about a years worth of experience. This person was able to walk to and from work to maximize his pay and savings by not having expenses like fuel, or car insurance, or a payment. Now the Fight for 15 people, who were most likely collecting unemployment, stimulus handouts, and $20,000 PPP loans for their beauty salons that were given throughout a pandemic, these people are realizing that they will be forced to reenter the workforce as those nice little handouts have disappeared. Big corporations like Walmart have already started investing in automation because they feared that our elected officials were going to push this minimum wage increase to pander for votes knowing that we will no longer be able to give jobs to those who are still in high school and college. There are still plenty of employers in Forsyth right now that are willing to hire these individuals but for how long until everyone moves to automation? How am I as an employer going to be able to add jobs without increasing the cost of service?
Most small business owners are not millionaires and do not jump into the top 1% until they themselves are able to get out of debt. A business doesn’t just create itself since it takes time and money invested to get it off the ground and running. We somehow stopped teaching basic economics of profit and loss, building costs, utilities, insurance, employee wages, product pricing, and more which covers the overhead to just be in business. For those who kept preaching that they need a livable wage, forget that there are many things that are not life essential such as TV, $1,000 cell phones, internet, a new car, fine dining, or a house in River Forest or in Glen Merry. Sometimes you have to get a cheap apartment with a roommate to help cover rent, food, clothes, and utilities. There were always government subsidies such as food stamps, title IX, and other programs that helped the burden of some of those basic essentials until you gained more experience and more skills to get the better paying jobs. When you increase the minimum wage then you increase the cost of business. You do not raise people out of poverty you only raise the poverty level as the middle class moves into poverty. If an employee that was making $7.50/hr now jumps to $15/hr then what do you tell the $15/hr employee when they realize that they are not going to get a 100% pay raise? What do we tell these high school and college students when there are no jobs available because we replaced them with a machine just to keep the cost of products down and the customer does not have to pay $10 for a cheeseburger? The other side of this is that companies will be forced to have higher employee turnover rates because it will be more cost efficient to train and hire employees and discard those who get benefits like a 401K, vacation, sick leave, and are paid more because of time and experience. The people that are fighting for this are also the same people that are fighting for UBI (Universal Basic Income) because they believe this will counter the high unemployment rate that $15/hr will cause.
The bottom line is that a machine does not create a tax revenue to help pay for the free things that people are demanding. That machine will be a tax write-off for the business owner and will pay itself off thanks to savings in employee insurance and payroll. It is going to cost more in tax dollars as the once employed are collecting unemployment and other subsidies instead of having multiple people that filled a position pay into state and federal income taxes while earning a living. It is time to take a step back and rethink about the things we want done and how to achieve it instead of the selfish I want it now spoiled attitudes that have been created.
Chris Soule of Forsyth is a husband and father who owns a trucking company.