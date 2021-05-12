Your position in life won’t stop the day most of us dread. Neither will your race, your creed, nor your profession. Life is priceless and your money will be worthless on the day you meet death. Death. The great equalizer. The one thing that surely unites us all.
Some of us will go to Heaven and some of us won’t, but I don’t think too many of us look forward to checking out of this world no matter where you think you might end up. There won’t be any more pain or bills and I look forward to that part of it. I’m not afraid of dying but it’s not one of my favorite things to contemplate. Even so, after that close call with the Chinese rocket debris, we had last weekend, I couldn’t help but ponder my impending demise.
For one thing, I don’t like to think of the darkness that lies six feet down in the dirt or that I’ll be out in the elements during winter. I’m skinny and I get cold easily. I also don’t cherish the thought of people accidentally tramping over my grave as I’ve accidentally done to the dearly departed so many times when I’ve browsed around an old graveyard trying to read the names of poor folks long gone. I always try to step off lightly, though. I don’t care to be cremated because who knows where I might be scattered making yet one more mess.
Mark Twain once said, “No life is ordinary.” Yet, according to a senior demographer at the Population Reference Bureau, roughly 100.8 billion quite ordinary people have died since the beginning of time. Most of them forgotten forever. No names remembered. No stories retold. There are around 7.4 billion folks alive today that face that same destiny. It seems such a waste, especially to a storyteller.
Deep inside each of us, we want folks to keep us in their memories after we pass, and hopefully one day I’ll accomplish something people will remember me for but just in case I don’t, there’s an app for that. We now have “legacy” apps that promise to make you “immortal”. These apps are used to record important information such as your will but also forever store your messages and memories such as photos and videos for future generations to cherish. It’s an ingenious way to forever be a part of your loved one’s life. Some of these apps are free. You’d think they’d try to squeeze one last dollar out of you before you go, omg.
Some folks now adorn their tombstones with QR codes on their tombstones. This began in 2012 when tech companies started creating sites that were linked from a little funny-looking code on a cemetery headstone about people who are more than just names and a set of dates. We can pull out our phones and see the face resting below us and learn about their achievements, passions, and disappointments.
I’d like to have a touchscreen installed on my tombstone. Touch the screen, and I’ll pop up on a video and say howdy and tell you a good story or a joke just as I always did when I was alive. Type in your name on your phone and I will give a personalized message intended for you alone. Put in the secret password that I gave you before I became a ghost and I’ll tell you where the treasure is hidden. Of course, there will be a link to subscribe to www.MyMCR.net so I can keep selling newspapers even after I’m gone.
All this gruesome technology will be powered by a solar panel attached to the top of this elaborate monument to my life. This solar panel will also be the source of the power of the cell phone I will be holding, still clutched in my hands, but at my chest. That way, y’all can send me text messages on my birthday and shoot me pics of my great-great-great-great-grandbabies 200 years or so in the future. Please be sure to include names and birthdates. I’ll have automated responses set up, so I might give you a call from time to time. My number will be engraved beneath my name. Be sure to add it to your contact list so I won’t be blocked.
My oldest son, an artist, and I once discussed him planting a black walnut tree over my chest after that final shovel of dirt has been tossed over me. After 30 years or so, the plan was he would go back to my gravesite and look up into that old tree until he found my likeness in its branches. He would then cut that part of the tree and carve out my bust. Complete with my hat, glasses, and a big smile. His plans were to varnish it good and maybe display me on his mantle or locked securely in a lighted glass case. I’m dead serious.
Steve Reece is a contributing writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.