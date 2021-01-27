Most of those born since the 70s have probably never heard of the “Goat Man”, a colorful part of Georgia’s past who became famous by herding goats back and forth from Iowa to Florida, creating traffic jams along the old Dixie Highway for three decades.
The locals would always know his approach long before his arrival due to the odor that was attributed to his sleeping with goats. He once wrote, “The goats don’t care how I smell or how I look. They trust me and have faith in me, and this is more than I can say about a lot of people.” Even with his stench, he was a sensation to the crowds, spicing up his sermons with colorful stories.
He survived on donations and goat milk. People lined up, paying for photos with a celebrity and buying his junk. In later years, he sold postcards and prints. You can still buy his postcards on eBay for around $20. He didn’t have to spend much on the goats because they’ll eat anything, which also helped keeping the roadways unlittered.
When folks in small southern towns smelled the Goat Man coming, schoolteachers would dismiss classes, workers would abandon jobs, and entire families would rush to meet him. The Goat Man, whose real name was Ches McCartney, would’ve gone viral overnight if the internet had been around.
McCartney had to sell his horses during the Great Depression and had to use goats to plow his fields. The goats became his close companions and after he lost his farm, he piled chairs, license, plates, tires, and other junk on a wooden wagon and set off for Florida with around three dozen of his closest friends. Some pulling his wagon.
He trekked up and down Old Dixie Highway. Always in Florida by winter. He had a wife while on the farm and then two more while on the road. They all decided that life with a man who liked to sleep with smelly goats was not for them. He somehow convinced these ladies to bear his children, but no one is certain on how many times they went through that ordeal.
He traveled to forty-nine states but couldn’t herd goats across an ocean and so skipped Hawaii. He was on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and shook the hand of presidents. I couldn’t find documentation that he showered before these appearances and wonder what the presidents and Carson thought when they got a whiff of Bouquet of Goat.
Then, in 1969, the highways got too crowded and crime too bad and the Goat Man sadly had to park his wagon and corral his goats. He even bought a little house, but after it burned down in 1978, he and one of his sons, bought an old, converted school bus and parked it near Jeffersonville.
But in 1985, he got the itch again, hitched up the goats and headed to California hoping to meet actress Morgan Fairchild.
He was reported as missing and was found in a California hospital after being mugged on the side of a road. His friends pitched in and flew him home. His wandering days were finally finished.
They put him in a Macon nursing home where he became a local celebrity. He made his final journey in November of 1998. This time without the goats. His obituary was published in The New York Times. Some say he was 97 and others say he reached 103.
Earlier in that year, his son was found shot dead at his home in the converted school bus. His murder remains a mystery.
McCartney’s eccentric life has inspired writers, documentary makers, artists, and musicians. Some say he influenced the writing of Flannery O’Conner. There is even a Facebook group dedicated to sharing his stories, memories, and pictures. If you’re curious, go here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheGoatMan.
I was too young to appreciate it, but I once saw the Goat Man as a boy during a family trip from Oklahoma to Georgia while packed with 4 siblings in the back seat of my old man’s ’55 Plymouth in the middle of a hot Georgia July. Plymouths didn’t come with A/C back then.
We were chugging slowly around a mountain curve when suddenly there was the Goat Man trudging uphill with his parade of goats on the shoulder of the two-lane road. I remember there was a goat riding on top of his pile of junk.
My dad slammed hard on the brakes and those of us in the back were slammed hard against the back of the seat of those in front. Plymouths didn’t come with seatbelts back then either. My old man leaped out and I quickly followed.
I couldn’t understand then why my dad was so enthused about shaking the hand of a man who had to be the smelliest man on earth, but in my defense, I didn’t realize I was inhaling the odor of a legend.
