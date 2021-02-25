For the most part, most of us are good citizens and try to stay out of trouble with the law. No one wants to go through the hassle and embarrassment of going to jail, gathering bail money, and hiring an overpriced, underhanded lawyer. And don’t forget the court process where, depending on the offense, you could end up with even more jail time, not to mention a financial blow and all the shame.
And yet, there are few of us who haven’t broken some law at some point in our lives. There are so many rules, it’s nearly impossible not to. Maybe it was just an infraction as minor as driving 5 miles over the speed limit. Or perhaps you innocently threw out some junk mail addressed to someone else that came to your house, committing a federal offense that could land you in prison for 5 years. Or maybe you put your donkey in a bathtub, which is a crime in the state of Georgia.
However, it’s perfectly legal to let your dirty burro stand in your tub in Arizona if you don’t let them go to sleep. That makes good legal sense because a donkey nodding off in a bathtub could lead to disastrous results.
Up in Massachusetts, people don’t allow donkeys in their tubs because it’s illegal in their state to go to bed without taking a bath. I can understand someone wanting to lather up a stinky donkey and fortunately this is allowed in South Carolina, but your horse must take his bubble bath elsewhere unless you want to be hit with a large fine and a record.
There have been many seemingly ridiculous laws passed by legislators across the nation over the years. Most of these weird statutes made perfect sense and seemed necessary at the time and place of their passing. Although archaic, many of these laws are still on the books so you need to watch your step.
For example, in Alaska, there’s a state law that prohibits the awakening of any sleeping bear with the intention of photographing them or posing with them for selfies. Bears don’t look their best after just waking up, some folks put up a protest, and a bill was subsequently passed.
Leave your blindfolds at home if you’re driving through the state of Alabama, where it is a fineable offense to get caught driving while blindfolded. You’ve been forewarned A safer place to drive might be the town of Dunn, North Carolina where it’s not legal to play in the traffic or to drive on the sidewalk.
Back home in Georgia, be sure to keep an eye out for any state legislators that might whiz by at 90 mph. It could be a representative that helped pass a law that allows state legislators to speed without fear of being ticketed during the time of the legislative session.
If you’re walking in our state, be aware that it is illegal throughout Georgia to walk around with an ice cream cone in your back pocket. This statute is only enforced on Sundays, so I’m not really worried about this one. No way I’m going to mess up my Sunday britches anyway.
In 1961, in Gainesville, the poultry capital of the world, the city council passed a measure that requires the eating of chicken with fingers only. A 91-year-old woman was arrested for breaking that law in 2018, but fortunately, the mayor was standing nearby, and she was quickly pardoned.
While we’re discussing chickens, you probably knew it’s illegal in Quitman for any chicken to cross the road. Leaving us still without an answer to the age-old question regarding why. And the hens are lonely in Forsyth where it is illegal to keep a rooster within city limits where some people like to sleep in.
In Dublin, Ga. it remains illegal to wear a hood, but a mask is required in certain establishments which should please our newly minted president, Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., who during his inauguration festivities, took a short break to sign a flurry of executive orders. Among these orders was a mandate requiring face masks to be worn during interstate travel aboard all trains, planes, or busses.
This requirement is also enforced inside federal buildings and while on federal land. As you know, federal land also includes national parks. This means while walking on narrow trails and participating in other outdoor activities, you must keep your mask on, along with social distancing, of course. This law may or may not be a good law. I don’t know. I’m not a scientist. I just hope they remember to take it off the books after all this is over. But like a lot of the other crazy laws, I doubt it. I think I’ll just stay in my tent.
Up in Kennesaw, they have a requirement that heads of households keep a firearm in their homes to protect their families. Well now maybe that’s a law that isn’t so crazy…
Steve Reece is a contributing writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.