The other day I was looking for my car keys. Frustrated, I moaned, “Where are they? When I finally found the missing keys, I breathed a sigh of relief. Looking down at the two keys resting in the palm of my hand, I had a flash back to a few years ago when the largest set of keys I’ve ever seen were placed in my hand.
ALLOW ME to explain. This “key” experience happened when I was still on staff at the Reporter. I needed to scoot out of the office to go buy some stamps at the post office. My boss Will Davis asked me if I would pick up the office mail while there. I said, “Sure.” Then he dropped into my hand a “Ginormous” key ring filled with hundreds of keys. Somewhere in this weighty hardware was the key to the Reporter’s post office box. Finding the right key was the least of my problems. When I placed the keys into my coat pocket, I could no longer stand upright. Leaning to one side, I exited the door mumbling to myself, “Who needs this many keys?” Admittedly, we can’t live without them, but Davis has got to hold the Guinness World Book of Records for the most keys!
WE DON’T think about keys too often, unless we lose them, or get a hernia toting an outrageously heavy set. However, since we are discussing the subject, the New Testament describes a supernatural set of keys that transcends this earthly realm. We see references to the Key of David, keys to the Kingdom of Heaven (given to believers) and the key to the bottomless pit in the hand of a mighty angel of God.
BUT THE keys that ignite my imagination the most are the ones that belong to Jesus. “I am the living one. I died, but look–I am alive forever and ever! And I hold the keys of death and the grave.” Rev. 1:18. A powerful truth is unlocked in this passage. We need not fear death when we trust in Jesus. He conquered death when He arose from the grave and He opens the door to eternal life. What an incredible set of keys!
Carolyn Martel is the retired advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.