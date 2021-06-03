I
n my little survival kit packed in alongside Band-Aids, some rusty fishhooks, and an old knife, I have also stashed a can of pork ‘n’ beans, some sardines, and a couple of packs of Twinkies all waiting for emergency use. It isn’t much, I know, but at least I feel a little more secure having something ready just in case some Chinese rocket crashes down on Lee King Road and I can’t get to town.
Well, I’ve just learned I might as well throw my aged Twinkies in the trash. I’ve been tricked by a myth. I’ve always believed those delicious golden cakes were good for decades or even longer but come to find out, they have a shelf life of only 45 days. I was taken in by an urban legend.
The myth goes that Twinkies are made with all chemical ingredients and no actual food products, so they will never go bad. Supposedly, they are edible for years. I’ve heard it said that even nuclear fallout would have no effect on the tasty treat. I used to worry a little about ingesting a bunch of bad chemicals while enjoying a Twinkie but that never stopped me from stuffing my face half a cake at a time. It’s a real relief knowing I haven’t added any extra harm to my body by enjoying my favorite sweet snack.
And hold onto your biscuits and grits: It turns out another worry I’ve carried for years has been destroyed by new research that exposes another of the world’s most widespread food myths. Forget what you’ve been told for years, breakfast is not the most important meal of the day. I feel better learning that as I’ve been off the breakfast habit for decades and always felt guilty about it, thinking that was what was making me so skinny. But worry no more.
It seems this falsehood is so widely believed due to “research” financed by Kellogg’s Corn Flakes that “proved” corn flakes as the most convenient solution for the “most important meal of the day”. A recently published review insists there is no evidence to support the theory that eating breakfast promotes weight loss or that skipping breakfast leads to weight gain. They say all meals are created equal so we can scratch that one off the worry list as well.
“We found that breakfast is not the most important time of the day to eat, even though that belief is really entrenched in our society and around the world,” says study co-author, Monash University head of rheumatology at Alfred Hospital, Flavia Cicuttini. How an arthritis doctor in Australia knows this I’m not sure, but his word is good enough for me if I can skip making that early-morning mess in the kitchen without guilt.
Another common misconception is that the seats of a toilet are the nastiest of all places and full of germs—after all, it’s logical that we would think the least sanitary place would be a bathroom. But a recent study conducted by the University of Arizona found them to have 10 times fewer germs than cell phones. Well, that’s not-so-great news. I think I’ll go back to doing the crossword puzzles in the Reporter. If someone sends a text, they’re just going to have to wait a couple of minutes.
And did you know that fortune cookies aren’t Chinese? They came from Japan. And only in America do we crack open fortune cookies after filling up on Kung Pao chicken. It is also a little-known fact that Napoleon wasn’t short. He was tall by French standards in his era. (Which isn’t saying much, I know.) And coffee isn’t made from beans either. It is made from the seed of a bean. And you think, peanuts are nuts? Nope. They’re beans. Just like pintos. You’ve heard you can see the Great Wall of China from space or even from the moon? Well, astronauts say you can’t. Yet, another urban legend bites the dust.
And grandma will be pleased to know that most scientific researchers have concluded that sugar does not cause hyperactivity in children. According to them, that glazed donut all over your little tyke’s face has no effect on their energy level. So, if your child is running around in Walmart, screaming, and hollering and you can’t do anything with them, there could be some other solution other than withholding sugar you might want to explore.
It also isn’t true that one human year equals seven dog years. It depends on the size, age, and breed of the pooch. And you think you lose body heat fastest through your head? Well, they say you’d be just as cold if you went outside without your britches as if you went out without your hat.
It’s amazing the things we believe just because we heard them somewhere. In this crazy age, with the internet, TV, radio, and even print (still), who knows what or who to believe? But still, what a great time to be alive.
Steve Reece is a contributing writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.