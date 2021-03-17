Restaurant owners are a unique breed. Most are artists who most enjoy creating masterpieces in the kitchen. And then they also have to be riverboat gamblers who plunk down everything they own to chase their dream of being a successful restaurant owner. They must juggle ornery customers, overworked staff, and overextended lines of credit to try to survive a shark-tank industry. Only 80 percent of new restaurants make it five years. If you’re looking for vacations, ample time off and a 9 to 5 schedule, don’t buy a restaurant. Get a government job.
Thankfully, some restless souls just won’t settle for the easy life. They have a dream, a passion, that drives them to choose risky independence over comfortable boredom. Wayne Wetendorf is such a man. He created Grits in the abandoned shell of the Left Banque Cafe on the Forsyth square in 1999. His talents were rewarded and his “baby” single-handedly gave downtown Forsyth a glimmer of life in the dark days of the recession of the late 2000s. American Pizza and Ice Cream. The Royal Palm. Prime Palate. The Anvil Room. Lelands. Blue tick Mercantile. Restaurant after restaurant has come and gone. But quality food and charming service has kept Grits alive and thriving no matter the economic winds. Grits has been the anchor of downtown Forsyth for more than two decades. And wherever I go around the state, when you tell people you’re from Forsyth they’ll either mention Dan Pitts and Mary Persons football, or Grits Cafe.
Alas, COVID has hit Grits especially hard. Most restaurants shutdown for about two months last spring. And even when they reopened in April and May, Grits remained take out only for much of the time. And every few weeks they would have to announce they were closing again if an employee got COVID or was quarantined. It made staffing especially difficult.
And Forsyth in the past 6-9 months has attracted 5 new restaurant owners who have given locals more choices when they dine out. Eric Thomas has built Jonah’s into a thriving pizza place. Lucio Castillo has brought Sol Tequila and Tacos and authentic Mexican cuisine to the courthouse square. Michael Buss has created his popular French Market restaurant in the Forsyth downtown district. George Emami has brought Forsyth its first pub and brewery with Fox City. Old-timers who remember how excited everyone was when McDonald’s came to Forsyth in the 1980s can hardly believe what our little town in the Middle of Everywhere offers now.
Whatever the reason, Wetendorf seems ready to sell and thankfully a talented and proven restaurantuer like Richie Jones is willing to invest in Forsyth too. He buys a proven winner.
The good news for Forsyth is not just that the town has good places to eat. Just as important, those restaurants attract people with money. That helps our other businesses grow and prosper. If people get a good feeling and a full belly eating at our restaurants and visiting our charming courthouse square, they may also get a good feeling about coming to shop at our Ace Hardware, or getting treatment at Monroe Physical Therapy, or getting a haircut from Lee Smith or Teri Barr. Ronald Reagan noted that a rising tide lifts all boats. Our current president is not a fan of this robust image of capitalism creating growth and opportunity for us all. But history has taught us it’s the only proven way to build lasting wealth and community. If the free market is allowed to work, it will continue to deliver opportunity to Forsyth and Monroe County.
•••
Speaking of freedom and a thriving downtown, the Forsyth city council did the right thing on Tuesday in allowing the Forsythia Festival to be held in May (see front page). Councilmen Chris Hewett, Mike Dodd, Melvin Lawrence and Greg Goolsby voted to carry on with the Festival. Last year’s Festival was cancelled due to COVID fears. Those fears are subsiding thankfully. Well except for councilmen John Howard and Julius Stroud. I was glad to see a maskless Stroud coaching up our football team on the sidelines this fall without an issue. Not sure why he feels that was OK, but now he wants to prevent the rest of us from enjoying ourselves at the Festival.