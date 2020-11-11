To the Editor:
After reading the Ralph Bass’ comments in the Reporter, a factual response to this skewed explanation of the so called ‘values’ of the Democrat/Socialist (the liberals’ actions have insured that this designation has become interchangeable) voter is in order. Mr. Bass was careful to evade any mention of the word Democrat, and there was an underlying reason for this. Since the time of FDR, the Democrats have pushed their agenda that the government is the end-all, be-all for almost every facet of the lives of the citizens, creating an expanded welfare state that had ruined the work ethic of several generations of Americans who have become accustomed to sucking on the government teat. Hard work and personal responsibility be damned.
Recent events (valid news stories, with solid evidence that reveal corruption on the left) that would-be front-page news if about any of the Trump children, are censored solely to benefit the left. No wonder they do not regard the corrupt press as “enemies of the people”. The press has become partisan, is no longer independent, and has become a protector of the left. Lenin said: “The press should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, but also a collective organizer of the masses.
If you are “alarmed at the violence that this administration has done to God’s creation’’, why are you also not enraged at the murders, violence, looting, and burning by leftists and Antifa in many cities over the summer? It took months for Biden to reject the violence …….. and then he only did it when the public pressure and focus groups told him that he had to. I guess it is hard to condemn your own kind.
President Trump has restored the American prominence in international standing, stood up to the Chinese, got us out of dead-end wars, ended the ISIS threat that was an Obama creation, and signed Mideast peace treaties that were deemed impossible to achieve. He got us out of the idiotic Paris Climate Change agreement that Obama and Kerry bent over for. The US is now respected, the military has been rebuilt, and the rest of the world knows that we are now serious about America First.
You may not like Trump’s methods, but you cannot argue with his results. He is not a politician and understands that eggs must be broken to make an omelet, no matter how much whining, crying, and bleeding-heart hand-wringing the patriots, realists, and pragmatists may have to hear from the left. Despite an effort to overturn a duly-elected President by using the fake and discredited Steele dossier that was financed by Hillary Clinton’s campaign, Trump accomplished more in four years than most two-term presidents could ever hope to aspire to. The left squandered four years by doing nothing positive.
There is not one shred of evidence that Trump called veterans suckers and losers. Anonymous claims by cowards that have been refuted by several actual witnesses only demonstrate the left’s sleazy tactics.
Any sane person that has listened to what the Left (Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, AOC, and the rest of those maniacs) has stated openly and what they are hell-bent on doing should be scared to death. The United States will never be conquered by an outside foe, but we are well on our way to self-destruction if we do not immediately reject the Socialist intent of the Left. The rotting stench of the Left’s cancerous policies should be a warning to us all. Socialism always fails in the end, it is our sacred duty to insure that it does not destroy the greatest nation ever to exist on the face of the Earth before we come to our collective senses.
No matter the outcome of this election, one thing you can be assured of is that the Republicans will not riot, murder, loot, and burn down their neighbor’s businesses. We will put our nose to the grindstone and work to improve the situation and to Keep America Great. I am sad to report that it is impossible to say that about the Left. Biden/Harris voters have proved, beyond the shadow of a doubt, why they and their ilk, are scary.
John Ricketson
South Monroe County