To the Editor:
My wife and I joined our daughter and her family here in Forsyth a year ago. My son-in-law, after his discharge from the Marine Corps, took a job that brought him to beautiful Georgia. Since our retirement in 2014, we had logged over 100,000 miles on our Kia Soul visiting them from our home in El Paso, Texas.
We always enjoyed the friendly people and sylvan beauty of Georgia so moving here was an easy decision. I believe that you can judge a place by its people and my opinion of Georgia has gotten better and better the more Georgians I meet.
From Sam, our Johnstonville Road recycling manager, to the friendly people at the courthouse, all have been extremely helpful and friendly. One example that must be mentioned is Rick Shultz at the Forsyth Country Club. My grandson wanted to learn to play golf. The first time we went to play, he had to rent some clubs. The following time Rick gifted him a complete set of clubs. It was such a kind gesture.
My grandson has become an avid golfer and plays three times a week at the Forsyth Golf Course. All the staff, Dean, Edd, Jay, Dennis, Reese and others have made our experience so positive. We are grateful to all the great people of Forsyth who have made our move here so positive.
Richard Schuyler
Forsyth