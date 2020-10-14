To the Editor:
The Gadsden flag is a historical American flag with a yellow field depicting a rattlesnake coiled and ready to strike. Beneath the rattlesnake resting on grass are the words: “Don’t Tread on Me”. The flag is named after American general and politician Christopher Gadsden, who designed it in 1775 during the American Revolution. It was used by the Continental Marines as an early motto flag.
The rattlesnake can be found in the area of the original Thirteen Colonies. Its use as a symbol of the American colonies can be traced back to the publications of Benjamin Franklin. In 1751, he made the first reference to the rattlesnake in a satirical commentary published in his Pennsylvania Gazette. Parliament sent convicted criminals to the Americas (primarily Georgia), so Franklin suggested that they thank them by sending rattlesnakes to Britain.
As the American colonies came to identify more with their own communities and the concept of independence, rather than as part of a disperse group that was either unwilling or unable to defend their interests, icons that were unique to the Americas became increasingly popular. The rattlesnake, like the bald eagle and American Indian, came to symbolize American ideals and society.
Sadly, a low-life, un-American common thief trespassed upon private property on Cross Creek Circle a couple of days ago and stole a Gadsden flag that was placed there near a Trump-Pence sign as a political statement during the current election cycle to remind voters of the pride and independence that still represents true Americans. The flag, which was legally placed on private property and well beyond the public right-of-way, will be replaced and protected with a motion-sensitive camera. This sleazy behavior should never happen in Monroe County. I would never touch or remove a Biden sign because the misguided and naïve Socialists have as much right to put up a campaign sign as anyone else ................and also because Biden signs must be in short supply, due to the fact that they are few and far between.
John Ricketson
South Monroe County