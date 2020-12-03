To the Editor:
I pay taxes every year which I am about to have to do again soon. When the county installed water, the contractor dug up property pins that I had just paid to have placed. When I reached out to Monroe County, nothing was ever done about it. When we go to the recycle center in Bolingbroke all bins are closed because what appears to be commercial waste has the bins full. When recently the road was paved in front of my house it was only half paved. The county has 30’ right of way from the center line of the road, so therefore the county’s ditch is causing my property to wash away. They do nothing to repair it. They cut the grass maybe twice a year. So this year I think I’m gonna start by deducting the cost of two property pins to be replaced. Paying only half the property taxes. Deducting the cost of their ditch repair in order to keep my land from washing. I’ll deduct my time, gas and use of my equipment for cutting their grass. Once I calculate those deductions, I should be able to send them a bill!
Ginny Wood
South Monroe County