To the Editor:
My son was placed into a private school (5 days per week) due to Monroe County closing.
We receive regular reports of infections for the “China virus”.
Since August 2020, grades K4 -12th, we’ve had a total of 8 cases to date and all have returned back to school. This number does includes two teachers. Currently, there are no new cases.
It’s time for some good folks to stand up and change our four school board members. I don’t live in those districts or I would do it myself. However, I will gladly support those that are willing. I now, have to pay both, taxes AND tuition!
Angel Davis
Forsyth