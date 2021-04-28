I’ll never forget it. It was March 2020. I was concerned about our country, our community and the panic I was seeing in friends and family. I had read that COVID was a mild virus for most people, especially if they’re younger and not obese. I had read that transmission was very uncommon outdoors.
So I posted to the Reporter’s Facebook a photo of people eating outside at Jonah’s. I wanted to show our frightened friends that life, indeed, could go on. That people could go out to eat, visit friends and enjoy life.
A lot of people liked the photo. But a loud, vocal minority HATED it.
“How dare these people go out and put others at risk!” they demanded.
“It’s just selfish!” ranted another Karen.
My friend Eric Thomas, who owns Jonah’s, never complained. But he was OK with it when I ultimately deleted the post. The Karens were out for blood.
So how is COVID looking one year later? I don’t like to say “I told you so”. But I was right. The science was right.
In the past week studies and the CDC have conceded that:
1) COVID doesn’t really transmit on surfaces. So all that clorox, Lysol and wipes were pointless.
2) A mask outside does nothing. So all those masks you see littering our streets, sidewalks and lawns were also pointless.
3) A mask inside does close to nothing. So we have cut people’s oxygen levels, cut them off from human smiles and interactions for nothing.
4) Six feet of distancing does nothing to prevent spread, making all those big circles at Joe Biden rallies seem even more ridiculous.
Not to mention the closings of schools and businesses that hurt children and families. There ought to be lawsuits and a Nuremberg-style court to bring justice to the Faucis of the world who did this to the American people. Before March 2020 we knew all about viruses. We knew there was very little that human behavior could do to prevent its spread. But in the panic, we all forgot it. I think some government leaders and bureaucrats wanted us to forget it. They’ve had a great year. They’ve never had more power and more TV cameras pointed at them.
There will be more mea culpas to come. All I have to say is thank God we live in Georgia where we have remained somewhat free. Last April, liberal journalists (but I repeat myself) pronounced Gov. Brian Kemp as a killer when he started to reopen the state earlier than most. He’s still waiting for the apologies. States that are open are showing lower cases and hospitalizations than those that are still restricted. There are some states who still haven’t gone to school and still have to wear a mask everywhere. I’ve written in this space about my trips to North Carolina and Disney. One thing you can take to the bank — the more liberal an area’s politics, the more likely they are to embrace restrictions and masks and to forego hugs. That’s because liberals are insane. And the coming months and years will prove that. The media and government panicked the American people so badly that they threw the presidential election and destroyed businesses and community in many places. We’re living after a time of trauma and need to find ways to help our neighbors heal from the fear to which they were subjected. The Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to help people get out and about, not only with the Forsythia Festival on May 22-23, but also with the Taco Week starting next Tuesday, Cuatro de Mayo. Check out page 3A for details and get out about about.
You find another victim of the COVID panic on page 1A of this week’s edition, an honor student who cannot wear a mask and has been basically booted from Monroe County schools. Let’s hope our school system helps this young man get back in school where he needs to be rather than dragging him to truancy court.
The Reporter has also learned that new District 1 Monroe County commissioner Lamarcus Davis has taken up the issue of consolidating Forsyth and Monroe County. Davis reportedly wants to bring an official from Muscogee County, which merged with Columbus several years ago, to share the good success they have had. Commissioner John Ambrose tells the Reporter he’s opposed to the idea due to the increasing power it will give to city officials.