When John Cary Bittick was sheriff, I would often ask him about a particular case we were covering for the paper.
“Sheriff,” I’d ask, “did the suspect admit he did it?”
“Shoot naw,” Bittick would sigh, “he’s all lawyered up.”
We all know what that means. Once you lawyer up, you add years of tedium, wheel spinning and, most importantly, billable hours to the process.
Consider the county-line dispute. In the olden days, Monroe and Bibb county commissioners might have gotten together at the Brickyard Country Club, fired up some cigars and come up with some kind of compromise. But these days they just lawyer up. Former county commission chairman James Vaughn persuaded the county to hire the silk-stocking global firm of King and Spalding. Ten years and $3 million later, we seem no closer to a resolution.
Several years ago I was part of a group of newspaper owners who started a printing press that just didn’t work out. Of course, we hired attorneys to deal with our lender.
“They’ll never accept an offer to settle this,” our lawyers warned us direly.
Tens of thousands of dollars in attorneys fees, and years, later, one of our newspaper owners mentioned to the bank’s lawyer about settling up.
“I was wondering if y’all were ever going to make an offer!” she exclaimed.
We resolved the issue in short order, once we got past the lawyers’ stalemate.
Of course, as my lawyer friends like to say, everybody mocks them until you need one. True enough. My father went to law school and I have a lot of respect for barristers. It’s just that lawyers are made for conflict.
“The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers,” William Shakespeare famously wrote in King Henry VI, a favorite of lawyer jokes. Of course, attorneys like to note that those words were spoken by Dick the Butcher, leader of a rogue band of demagogues wanting to take away people’s rights.
These thoughts come to my mind as I flail about trying to come up with a way to describe my unease with society’s widespread addiction to smart phones and screens. It’s almost like when people lawyer up. People become so consumed by the relationship with their paid confidant (in this case a phone instead of an attorney) that they pull away from their relationships with everyone else.
I’ll be the first to admit this isn’t always the case. Many people use their phones to draw closer to family and friends rather than pulling away. My dad, for instance, hates the telephone, but email gives us a regular way to chat.
Nevertheless, I don’t think we talk enough about the downsides of our screen time addiction. One of my children, I won’t say which, came home last week with a teacher’s note saying he was splashing water in the bathroom, climbing the stalls and not listening. We knew immediately the problem. Over the holidays we had been letting him spend too much time on his iPad and Nintendo Switch. It’s a most convenient babysitter for busy parents. But it was making him a brat. We had noticed it at home too. We took away the screens for two weeks. But it only took him a few hours to become a different, and much better, child. He built Legos, rode his scooter, played the harp, cleaned his room and even made his first shot in a basketball game because we finally forced him to unplug.
So these are the analogies I’ve come up with to explain our screen time addition. First, social media is like bathroom graffiti. It’s mostly hate and perversion, but it’s hard not to check it out. A public bathroom stall has a built in limit on how much time you waste there. Sadly smart phones aren’t as easy to leave. Second, everyone having a social media account is like everyone walking around with a megaphone. We all scream at one another to make sure the whole crowd can hear. But no one listens and no one really develops, or wants to develop, any relationships. But I think the “lawyer up” metaphor fits best. We’ve all developed a close personal relationship with a trusted confidant in the palm of our hands. And that confidant keeps us from getting close to anyone else.
As with lawyers, I could recount the many endless positives that have come into my life from smart phones. Directions. Buying things. Contacting friends and family. Selling things. Working. But I can’t pretend there’s not a downside. Just look around, if you can put your phone down long enough to do so.