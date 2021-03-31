Twenty years ago, the internet was largely a stationary technology that could only be accessed through a heavy, clunky box shoved beneath a desk, connected to a phone line that squeaked and squawked a series of high-pitched screeches as we logged in and waited patiently to hear those magical words, “You’ve got mail…” There was even a popular romantic comedy using that same phrase as its title around that time with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan starring as two competing bookstore owners (ironically enough) who hate each other until they meet anonymously online and fall in love. Sound familiar?
The biggest problem back then was that if you didn’t have a dedicated phone line for your computer, you would be immediately disconnected if someone picked up the receiver usually hanging on the kitchen wall and started dialing away. If you weren’t high tech enough to have call-waiting, people would hear a busy signal if they tried to call you while you were playing solitaire. This was before YouTube and before we knew that watching cat antics could be so highly entertaining.
In the year 2000, the most famous dial-up provider was AOL (America Online). At its peak, AOL dominated online news, email, internet connectivity, and chat activity. The company now is a shell of its former self, ending its DSL services last year and mainly a provider of free email services for elderly users.
You must struggle to imagine a time when we couldn’t buy anything, anywhere, at any time by simply touching the small glass screen of a device held in the palm of our hands. The first official, although illegal, e-commerce transaction was made in 1971 when a deal was made between some computer geeks at MIT and Stanford to buy marijuana. Amazon Prime didn’t exist back then, and the students used the network to arrange a meeting place for the exchange. The very first online legal purchase was made by a 74-year-old grandmother in England who had her TV set connected to some telephone lines and in 1984 ordered margarine, eggs, and cornflakes from her local grocery store. No money was exchanged online with either of these transactions, only the arrangement for the delivery of goods.
It wasn’t until Aug. 11, 1994, when the owner of a website called NetMarket based in New Hampshire sold a CD of Sting’s Ten Summoner’s Tales to a friend who lived in Philadelphia for $12.48 plus shipping. The friend paid with his Visa card. A New York Times writer said at the time that the website was the “equivalent of a shopping mall in cyberspace”. The extremely outdated website still offers a variety of deals ranging from cookware to electronics. They no longer sell any of Sting’s work or any music CDs that I could find.
Just a couple of weeks later, in late August 1994, Pizza Hut started “PizzaNet” and accepted its first online order, a large pepperoni, mushroom with extra cheese pizza. Today we all know the largest Internet retailer in the world is Amazon, which was founded by the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos. Bezos’s net worth in 2020 was $113 billion. This figure is over four times the amount made by the world’s second-richest man, Elon Musk, head of Tesla, who was worth a mere $25 billion last year.
Few of us really appreciate how far computer technology has come in just two decades. Even though we call it a phone, using this wondrous device as a telephone is its least-used function mainly accessed by overseas telemarketers reminding us our car warranties have expired.
It’s amazing the things I can do with this little six-ounce chunk of aluminum alloy I carry around in my pocket. For cheap, I chat face to face with family and with overseas friends. I can take great pictures, watch movies, write stories, record interviews, do extensive research, get all sociable on Facebook and Twitter, and even create my own movies and music videos. Even if I want to tune my guitar, I go to my phone for that perfect pitch.
A cellphone has become an invaluable tool that none of us can now live without. We feel naked without one. If somehow our phone becomes missing, panic immediately sets in and all else in life must cease until it is safely back in our hands. If I’m driving to work and realize I left my phone on my desk, I might be a little late because I’m going to be making a U-turn at the next intersection.
Our cellphone use has become a dependency with most of our population. The average American checks his cellphone 160 times each day, which comes to once every 6 minutes after you take out 8 hours of sleep. 1.6 million crashes occur each year due to texting and driving. It is an addiction problem like we have never seen and is becoming as dangerous as any drug.
