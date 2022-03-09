Friday a week ago, I went to Papa John’s in Forsyth to pick up a pizza for lunch. As I approached the counter, I saw one young lady in the kitchen area who looked to be 19 or 20 years old. I didn’t see any other employees. The young lady walked to the front and asked what kind of pizza I’d like to order. She was very courteous, but there was no smile on face; no joy in her eyes. She simply looked exhausted. I said, “Young lady are you ok? She replied, “Yes, but I’m really tired.” Why was she so tired? Inquiring minds want to know. So I asked the question, and she told me that she and other team members had just completed preparing and delivering 800 pizzas to the local state prison in Forsyth.
NO DOUBT, she was tired. She struck me as a hard-working individual, who had just went the extra mile to help make 800 pizzas! I wanted to make her day a little brighter. So, I seized the opportunity to bless her with words of support and understanding. As I was speaking to her, another female customer entered the store. I glanced over at the lady, and she looked annoyed. I guess my brief moment of encouragement was taking too long. I picked up my pizza and headed for the exit. As I was leaving, the young lady behind the counter smiled and with enthusiasm said, “Thank you!”
IF YOU think about it, just about everyone you encounter, is facing some kind of battle in their life. It may not be obvious from the outside, as it was with this young lady, who was visibly tired. Nevertheless, the fact remains, that there are days when we all need comfort and encouragement. 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 says, “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all of troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves we receive from God.”
GOD WILL use others to comfort you and in turn, He wants to use you to comfort and encourage others. How can we encourage and bless one another? Send a text, make a call or send a note. If you have an in person conversation, be a voice of love, hope and faith. Proverbs 15:23 reminds us, “And a word spoken in due season, how good it is!” One kind word, one moment of inspiration, one word of wisdom can change someone’s life. It lifts up the person who hears it! It’s simple, but so powerful.
Carolyn Martel is the retired advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.