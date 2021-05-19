Women may be from Venus and men may be from Mars but suddenly there aren’t enough planets in 7 solar systems to cover all the genders that are now identified by various groups and online websites. Facebook claims there are 58 different genders, while some medical sites say there are as many as 77.
You’ve probably never even heard of most of the new ways people identify themselves nowadays. Names like “androgyne”, which is a person who is either both masculine and feminine or somewhere in between. “Agender”, a person who does not identify with any gender. Or the all-encompassing “omnigender”, which is a person who possesses all the 77 genders rolled into one. Now that could be a little confusing. How could you figure out what to wear? During my research, I learned I identify as an AMAB, which is an acronym meaning “assigned male at birth”. I’m glad someone got that right.
There has always been a battle of the sexes. It has been waged since a long time ago when we thought there were only two. Now with all the different options, it has turned into an all-out war with no way of telling who’s winning or even who is on what side. There are a lot of new battle flags.
Back in the day, all I had to worry about regarding what was then known as the “fairer sex” was to not buy her clothes as a present or give her a gift certificate to Jenny Craig or Weight Watchers. I also knew enough not to buy her any type of appliance on her birthday or any sharp object.
There were simple, but easily recognizable differences between men and women back then. Such as if a woman said, “Smell this.” You could be sure it would smell nice. If a man walked up to me and said that I’d immediately back away as far as possible. Also, it is well known that men will spend $2 for a $1 item if they need it but women will spend $1 for a $2 item if it’s on sale even if they don’t need it.
It also seems that men need women much more than women need men. Eighty percent of American men say they would marry the same woman if they had to do it all over again while only 50 percent of American women say they would marry the same man. They learned their lesson. Also, only 58 percent of men say they are happier after their divorce or separation while a whopping 85 percent of women say it was the best thing they ever did, and they’d do it again, by golly.
They say men think; women feel. But at the same time, they also say the “male intellect” is an oxymoron. It has been proven with decades of research that men and women are equal in levels of intelligence quotient (IQ) but women rank higher in emotional quotient (EQ). Scores show that women are more self-aware and know what to do with their emotions once they become aware of them whereas some men will throw a hammer all the way across the yard if they smash their thumb. Score one point for the ladies’ side.
Also, contrary to popular belief, judging by the number of deaths they cause on the road, women are better drivers than men. And although men insist they have more skill, male drivers have twice the rate of fatal accidents per mile driven compared to women. They also cause 80 percent of pedestrian accidents. Reasons given for this are that men feel like they “own the road” and women drive with the nurturing instincts they were born with. Women are more defensive drivers, have longer attention spans, and are more careful to avoid accident-causing behaviors. Apparently good mothers also make good drivers.
More proof that women are smarter than men is that they live longer. Of those who live beyond the age of 100, 85 percent are women, A lot of men would live a lot longer if they weren’t so stupid. On the road and otherwise.
I couldn’t find any numbers regarding the intelligence level (if any) of any of the remaining 75 genders. It’ll take years to figure that out. By then, there will probably be 75 newer ones. I’m sure someone has already secured a government grant to conduct research on that subject. The gender apathetic persons who don’t care what gender they are seem to be smarter than the others. They just live their lives, don’t bother anyone, and don’t even think about it because they don’t care.
I’m not here to offend anyone or to judge anyone’s lifestyle. And if you think I am, you’re wrong. I realize what a sensitive subject it is to certain people but I’m merely reporting on what’s going on in the world around us. Don’t blame me for all the craziness. I’m just an AMAB reporter doing his job.
Steve Reece is a contributing writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.