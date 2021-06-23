Most people believe we use only 10% of our brains. This is a myth that has been debunked by studies involving functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) that show that most of our brain is in action nearly all the time, even while performing simple tasks or sleeping. The percentage of brain use varies from person to person (I’m sure you’ve noticed that), and it also depends on what a person is doing or thinking about. Then there are those who have about as many brains as a box of rocks but that’s a different subject.
About 100 billion neurons (cells that communicate with other cells) make up 10% of the human brain. This fact is possibly the source of the 10%-use myth which has been widely repeated in films, TV, and articles for decades. You can’t believe everything you read.
Although the brain weighs around only 2% of a person’s weight, it uses 20% of their oxygen and calories. The brain is 73% water and being dehydrated by as little as 2% can impair a person’s ability to perform simple tasks that require motor skills, memory, and concentration.
While you are reading this, you are likely hearing your own voice inside your head. Just yakking away, sentence by sentence. And then, when you are finished with this column, that voice will continue, saying things like, “What was that I just read?” When you hear that voice “speaking” in your head, and even though you don’t realize it, your larynx is making minuscule muscle movements along with it. Sometimes, my larynx goes a little too far and I surprise myself and everyone around me by accidentally expressing my thoughts out loud, usually at the worst possible moment like while I’m sitting in church or at a family gathering.
Except when we pray silently, we all believe that the voice(s) we hear inside our brains go unheard. That is about to change. The use of an electroencephalogram (EEG) can detect electrical activity in your brain by using electrodes attached to your scalp. So, while you sit there looking weird with wires coming all out of your head, scientists can detect the state of your brain. Experiments involving controlling video games by reading brainwaves are taking place. Future useful applications of this technology include powering wheelchairs and replacing the mouse and keyboard. Experiments involving ways to determine someone’s thoughts about a new product, or a well-placed advertisement are also going on. No thank you very much.
A computer has also been developed that can identify images visualized in your mind. So far, the machine that uses only fMRI data has limited capabilities. It has learned only a few specific images such as a screwdriver and other simple items, but its inventors are excited. This technology has also revealed a surprising discovery: the same thoughts in different human brains are similar neurologically and give the same readings. The computer has been correct 100% of the time in capturing the imaginations of human subjects.
As far back as 2015, a computer at a Japanese Institute was able to predetermine rock-paper-scissor game choices made by the players even before they moved their hands. And in another, EEG experiment, a computer attached to a certain area of the brain was able to “see” words two full seconds before the words were uttered.
Researchers in 2008 were able to predict with 60% accuracy if a volunteer was going to push a button with their right or left hand. What was notable about this experiment was that the scientists were able to make the prediction 10 seconds even before the subject felt they had decided.
An interesting use of all this mind-reading technology is in the security field. It is now possible for investigators to use fMRI to identify recognition in the brain to determine whether a criminal recognizes a crime scene or a murder weapon. Security measures using EEG also include using “pass thoughts” as an option to passwords. This method is touted as being significantly better than previous high-tech methods such as retina scans, fingerprinting, and voice recognition. I’m not sure what’s to stop someone from hacking into your brain and stealing your secret pass thought or PIN.
With brain-scanning technology rapidly becoming more and more accurate, debates will undoubtedly pop up over when and how it should be used. In the application of criminal law, some say not using brain scans on suspects prevents the wrongly accused from proving their innocence. Others say involuntary brain reading on criminals violates the 5th Amendment’s right to not self-incriminate.
In India, thought identification has already been used in criminal law. An Indian woman was convicted of murdering her ex-fiancé by poisoning him after an EEG of her brain showed that she was familiar with the ghastly deed’s circumstances. After the scan, she had no defense.
Sometimes you just need to keep your thoughts to yourself.
Steve Reece is a contributing writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.