To the Editor:
A very good friend of mine and I have been meeting for breakfast at 6:00 a.m. at Burger King for the last ten years or so. They were one of the very few that kept their dining room open during the “Covid Crisis”, but for the last couple of weeks they have had to close the dining room for lack of help. Every weekday morning we try Burger King first to see if they can open or not, and if not, we go to Dunkin Donuts, where we found warm and friendly service. But this morning, Dunkin’s dining room was also closed so we tried Waffle House on Tift College, and found it closed. Then we went to the Waffle House on North Lee and it was closed. Hardees was closed. We finally found the new Huddle House open with very friendly service.
What I say in the next paragraph applies to ALL races, and I mean it.
This proves to me that a large number of the folks who work these jobs have no sense of loyalty to their employer and absolutely no ambition. They apparently only care for what they can get today with no thought of tomorrow. These folks will stay at home as long as they can make as much or more money by drawing “no questions asked” unemployment along with the stimulus money they received. Getting ahead in life takes hard work, setting reachable goals and achieving them, and most of all, taking responsibility for yourself, your actions, and your future. I wonder where these people will be in ten years? I imagine they will still be making excuses as to why they can’t get ahead in life. The only way to get a better job, to make more money, or to move up is to take responsibility for making it happen. It is up to you to do it, not your employer, and certainly not the government.
The people who pay taxes are the ones who fund every single penny the federal and state government spends, including the “Covid Stimulus” and the additional unemployment benefits. Every one of our restaurants, along with many other businesses, is suffering even more than they were simply because some folks are too sorry to work for a living. And that is a dad-gum shame.
Steve Coleman
Forsyth