Why a little brown chicken crossed the road off exit 181 to live beneath a pear tree at the Rumble Road BP is still a mystery to all of us that knew and loved her. Sadly, she recently passed away, and in her memory, this is her story:
Seven years ago, while I was working at the Rumble Road BP and checking the parking lot, a hen walked over the hill from the direction of the interstate and right up to me. More surprising than that was that she started following me around, contentedly clucking away. I called this new friend Ms. Rumble. Before Ms. Rumble, I knew nothing about chickens, only that they ate chicken feed and laid eggs. We didn’t sell chicken feed, so I gave her a hotdog and she tore it up.
She wasn’t allowed inside the store so she would wait for me outside by the front door unless a pickup truck would pull up to a pump and she would scamper out and perch on the tailgate while the driver pumped their gas. Ms. Rumble had a big thing for trucks and when delivery trucks arrived, she’d jump up in the back with the delivery man, sit on a box and watch him scamper up and down the ramp.
She roosted in the pear tree next to the peach stand and would come down in the mornings and eat mealworms from my hand. She’d even leap up and take them from my fingers. Boy, I sure was proud of that. She barely weighed two pounds, but she was feisty. A hawk once swooped down on her and the hawk barely made it out alive. For that reason, I didn’t really worry about the hawks. I would come to regret that later.
Incredibly, one sunny morning while Ms. Rumble was enjoying a tasty peach and I was smoking a nasty cigarette, a rooster walked up to us from the same exact direction Ms. Rumble came from two months earlier. Now I had two chickens following me around. I used to consider myself to be quite the chick magnet but suddenly I found myself becoming quite the chicken magnet. Due to the way he sounded when he crowed, I named this rooster Willie (after Willie Nelson).
Willie and Ms. Rumble soon fell in love and went on their honeymoon in the woods across Lee King Road. After a week or so, I found Ms. Rumble under a bush sitting on a pile of eggs while Willie was pecking in the dirt nearby. Soon I had 12 chickens following me around. I named all the chicks, like Cowboy and Lucille and such, and they would sit on my lap under the pear tree while I patted their pretty little heads.
Ms. Rumble proved to be quite a prolific hen. I estimate that at least 300 of her chicks are spread out across the South. In order to obtain a miracle chick from Mrs. Rumble’s brood, you had to promise me you would never abuse or eat it and you also had to show me a picture of where you would be keeping it.
We lost Willie when a hawk came down upon him one day in a flash of feathers and claws. It was all I could do to kick that hawk off him. I buried poor Willie out behind the storage shed beneath a smooth round stone and my sister and I quickly put together a makeshift chicken coop beneath the pear tree and herded the remaining chickens into safety.
A friend brought us a new rooster and soon Ms. Rumble was back in the chick-making business. Our chickens were quite the hit with travelers, especially the kiddies. Many Yankees who had never seen a live chicken would stand next to the ever-expanding coop and take smiling selfies with them.
Roosters came and went for various reasons. The latest rooster, Waylon, (after Jennings) came to us because he was making so much noise in Forsyth, they passed a law banning roosters. His owner called us in desperation, and we took in the beautiful black and red exiled bird.
After many years, the old pear tree had to come down and the decision was made to take the chickens out to my sister’s country house, where sadly, Ms. Rumble died a couple of weeks ago. We all miss her but none of us nearly as strongly as Waylon. He grieved at her passing so much that he couldn’t be alone at night and my sister had to put him in a dog cage inside her home for a few nights. This was the same rooster that raised so much racket he caused a city-wide rooster ban and I can only imagine the noise in that big old house at 3:30 a.m. The problem was remedied when 3 good-looking hens were purchased, and Waylon is now back to his flirtatious ways.
May you rest in peace, Ms. Rumble. I’m going to miss your contented clucking.
Steve Reece is a contributing writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.