Why are you reading this article; why do you read newspapers? Dumb questions, Right? I’m assuming you’re like me and read newspapers, read magazines, and watch TV news to be informed and stay informed. Those who want to know the happenings in the school system, city and county government, law enforcement, local entertainment, local sports and so on, read their local newspapers, along with a few on-line articles.
MARK TWAIN said, “If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you do, you’re misinformed.” Twain’s words were true back in his time and equally true today. Despite what Twain said, I don’t know how one stays informed without reading a newspaper. Use this newspaper as an example. Recent editions of the Reporter have covered topics to include:
• Controversy about possible contaminated groundwater near Plant Scherer, and who/what is responsible if the water is contaminated. (February 2020)
• Farewell to Hall of Fame Coach Dan Pitts following his death (April 21, 2021 edition)
• Salaries of many of the city, county, and school officials serving Monroe County including – Jim Hedges (county manager); Lorri Robinson (county financial director); Mike Hickman (school superintendent); Brian Nelson (football coach); Tommy Wilson and William Fears (judges); Jonathan Adams (district attorney); and at least 25 other public officials/servants. Additionally, we were informed of the salaries of the County Commissioners, City Councilmen, and BOE members. (April 21 edition)
• Several articles that discussed a “Tapley Tax” that turned out to be NO tax at all because Chairman Tapley reduced the millage rate. Tapley poked fun at the Reporter by calling it the “Tapley Tax Cut.” Thank you commissioners. (Articles from July, August, and September)
• Covid coverage, especially as it relates to schools; authoritarian school board members JP Evans, Priscilla Doster, Jeremy Goodwin, and Nolen Howard tried to shove mask mandates onto all students, and the rightful pushback by county residents that forced the BOE to overturn their draconian edicts. (August 11 and 18)
• Weekly crime in the county, the highway chases, drug arrests, DUI convictions, child porn convictions, and theft of a school bus (Weekly)
• Interesting wildlife and nature articles by author Terry Johnson. (Weekly)
• Local entertainment scene to include plays at the Rose Theater, events at the MC Fine Arts Center, and productions put on by the Mary Persons HS chorus (Weekly).
• Local sports scene to include Mary Persons athletics (football, volleyball, cross-country, etc.), youth sports, and successful adult athletes (Matt Corbitt and Joe McDaniel).
• Local elections, election dates, candidates who qualified, and coverage of election debates. (Every election cycle).
• Events and activities of Monroe County’s 200th birthday. (Sep 22 and 29, 2021).
• People, places and historical events of interests. (Weekly)
The above is a small selection of the wide variety of articles found every week in The Reporter. There is simply no way you could know all of this without reading the paper on a regular basis. I suppose you could search a multitude of sources but you’d likely miss some important ones.
Is every newspaper article 100% accurate and correct? No, everyone makes mistakes, receives erroneous information, and writes as they interpret the facts. Unfortunately, most publishers have allowed their leftist ideology to interfere with accurate reporting. I’ve said it many times before, most Fake News is news that is omitted and never reported. The best example of that was last year when the NY Times refused to publish the verified information on Hunter Biden’s laptop, information that linked Joe Biden to China and Ukraine, proving Joe Biden is corrupt. The Times suppressed factual information, then conspired with social media (Twitter, Facebook) to censor all information related to Hunter Biden’s laptop. So, while every publisher/editor has their own viewpoint, there’s no better one-stop source of information for Monroe County residents, seeking information on a wide variety of topics, than this newspaper.
No, the publisher didn’t ask me to write this. I wrote it because it’s true. My goal is informed voters by having informed readers. How do you make informed voter decisions about city and county officials if you don’t know anything about them? You can’t; same with the school board. I want all county residents to know that Jeremy Goodwin, an elected school board member, is so afraid of COVID that he tried to force his fear onto students, demanding they wear masks. I want everyone to know that JP Evans, another elected BOE member, is so afraid of COVID that he has NOT attended a BOE meeting in over 18 months yet he’s making mandatory mask decisions based on his fears. Evans should resign, instead his fear drives him exactly like Goodwin and demands student mask up. I want all county residents to know that BOE members Eva Bilderback, Greg Head, and Stuart Pippin must stay on the school board because they are the only non-leftists board members. It’s Bilderback, Head, and Pippin who are insuring Critical Race Theory stays out of the school system. Democracy requires an informed electorate. Sadly, most county residents are not well informed because only about 25% of the county receives the paper. It’s for these reasons that I want all county residents to read The Reporter. And if doing so makes some profit for the owner, that’s called Capitalism – see a demand and meet the demand without government interference.
That said, in November, the county has an election. We are being asked to vote in favor of a TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax) that would increase the local sales tax from 7% to 8%. Government is important but it shouldn’t try to do everything. (Are you listening Dems?) That said, roads and bridges are a legitimate government function. If the TSPLOST passes, most county roads and highways will be repaved over the next five years. Stay tuned for more coverage.
Final Thought: SHOW this article to your non-newspaper reading neighbors. Ask if they’re aware of what I’ve pointed out. Do they know their school board members, county commissioners and city councilmen? If not, urge them to subscribe so we can have an “informed electorate.”
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army office who writes each week in the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.com.