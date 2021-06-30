When I wasn’t being impaled by a boat anchor (see last week’s On the Porch) at the beach earlier this month, I was reading a book on my favorite subject: the founding of America.
As we prepare to celebrate the 245th birthday of this glorious nation on Sunday, I want to share a few highlights.
The book is “The American Story: The Beginnings” by David and Tim Barton. The Bartons trace the role the Christian faith has played in our nation’s history.
Let’s start at home with our beloved Georgia. We all chuckle that Georgia, the baby of the 13 colonies, was actually intended to be a holding area for debtors. But we actually have more noble roots. When Gen. James Oglethorpe and 114 settlers arrived on a high bluff overlooking the Savannah River in 1733, they knelt in thanks to God, declaring, “Our end in leaving our native country was not to avoid want, God having given us plenty of temporal blessings; nor to gain the dung or dross of riches and honor; but singly this: to save our souls—to live wholly to the glory of God.”
Oglethorpe’s object was “to make Georgia a religious colony.” Oglethorpe banned alcohol and slavery in his colony. Of course, that didn’t last. The book goes on to note that Oglethorpe invited the Revs. John and Charles Wesley and the Rev. George Whitefield to serve as chaplains of Georgia. The Wesleys of course founded the Methodist movement that transformed England. It was Whitfield, however, who God used to transform, some say create, America.
In the 90 years that lapsed between the Pilgrim landing and the founding of Georgia, the colonies had lost much of the Christian fervor that first brought them here.
The Rev. Jonathan Edwards sighed that it was “a degenerate time” in Massachusetts. Into the gap stepped Edwards and Whitefield. Their preaching began to find, and to transform, their audiences with the saving gospel of Jesus Christ. Whitefield travelled the colonies for 34 years, preaching an incredible 18,000 times. He had a booming voice to make up for the lack of technology to amplify his sermons. It’s estimated that 80 percent of Americans heard him preach, and his efforts energized and buoyed other pastors. Thousands converted to Christ because of his efforts. Benjamin Franklin became a close friend of Whitefield’s and remarked how The Great Awakening made Philadelphia a better place to live.
“It was wonderful to see the change soon made in the manners of our inhabitants,” wrote Franklin. “From being thoughtless or indifferent about religion, it seemed as if all the world were growing religious so one could not walk through the town in an evening without hearing psalms sung in different families of every street.”
Our own Seth Berkebile just returned from Philadelphia to watch the Hawks play there. I think he would agree they could again use a new Awakening.
Awakened to their dignity as men made in the image of God and endowed by their God with rights no king could take, the Americans began to sour on British tyranny. And on July 4, 1776, the once bitterly divided Continental Congress united to declare independence.
“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the Protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
They would need that Providence, and that united commitment, as they took on the mightiest military on earth. The Revolution nearly ended as soon as it began. In December 1776, General Washington’s army had been routed out of New York. The ragtag soldiers who made up the army had volunteered for one year. That year would be up at the end of the month. Washington knew he had to be bold or lose his entire army. So on Christmas Eve he crossed the icy Delaware River in a violent snow storm and made a surprise attack on the Hessian army camped at Trenton, N.J. The Americans captured 1,000 Hessians and killed 20. Only two Americans died (froze to death on the march) and three were wounded.
One of those wounded was a young officer named James Monroe. As they had silently approached Trenton in the dark, Dr. John Riker was awakened by dogs barking at the passing patriots. Rushing out in the darkness, Riker angrily confronted Monroe. When he learned it was the American army, his demeanor changed.
“I know something is to be done,” he said, “and I’m going with you! I’m a doctor and may help some poor fellow.”
During the battle, Monroe was shot in the chest, severing an artery. He later said he would have bled to death if that doctor had not been near. Having survived the Battle of Trenton, Monroe went on to become the fifth president of the United States, and the namesake of our fair county. I would propose that America faces as dark a time now as 1776. Evil forces that hate our founding command the heights of our government and media. But the same God who acted then acts now. He is not neutral in the affairs of men. We must seek His help and watch His wonders.