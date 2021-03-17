People are in an uproar over toy potatoes, Dr. Seuss books, and pancake mix. Every day there’s something new added to the list of things I should or shouldn’t say. It’s hard to keep up and I’m starting to get a little confused.
Up in Manhattan, there’s a private school that wants its students to stop using the terms “mom,” “dad” and “parents” because they must be careful about assuming what’s going on in their students’ lives at home. Instead, the school’s administrators suggest using terms such as “folks,” “family” or “guardian”. They also don’t like students using the words “nanny or babysitter” and recommend using “caregiver” as an alternative word. This is what’s known as inclusive language. I don’t think my dad would’ve appreciated me calling him “guardian”. Doesn’t seem to fit. Not quite endearing enough.
We should now say humanity instead of mankind, first-year student instead of freshman, and the common man is no longer common, he is just an ordinary average person. A manhole cover has become a “maintenance hole cover”, a policeman or policewoman should now be called a police officer and my mailman might be offended if I don’t address him or her as a letter carrier. Even my congressman insists that I refer to him as my legislator or representative. If you’re addressing a crowd, no longer is it “ladies and gentlemen”, it is more proper to say, “y’all” or maybe “all y’all”. I used to have a boss man but now I just call him boss.
I’ve read all the latest gender-neutral lists and I’m not sure I’m going to be able to stay out of trouble. I just know I’m going to offend someone by calling them “sir” or “ma’am”. Using these words of respect is embedded in my DNA and I know they are bound to slip out. If I’m not sure of your gender, I’m probably going to address you as whatever you appear to be. No disrespect intended; of that, you can be sure.
Even more confusing is that in the middle of all this gender-neutral squabble, just a few days ago we had a gender-specific day mainly celebrated by the very celebrities who have been telling me to watch my gender-specific mouth. It was a worldwide event known as International Women’s Day recognizing women’s achievements.
The observance of this day began in the United States in 1909 as National Woman’s Day in accordance with a declaration by the Socialist Party of America. The next year, a big powwow of 100 ladies from 17 countries was held in Copenhagen and one Clara Zetkin, who was the leader of the Women’s Office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany, put forth the idea that there would be a celebration on the same day every year so that women would have a chance to submit their demands to the world. Her proposal passed with unanimous approval.
The day expanded into a month when President Barack Hussein Obama proclaimed March 2011 to be “Women’s History Month”, asking Americans to reflect on the extraordinary accomplishments of women in shaping the country’s history. At the same time, the “100 Women Initiative: Empowering Women and Girls through International Exchanges” was launched by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
President Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., signed a proclamation on March 1 proclaiming March 2021 as Irish American Heritage Month, calling on all Americans to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Irish Americans as well as those of the womenfolk. The Irish American women must really feel special this month. As well they should.
Most of the women I know don’t only deserve a special month, they deserve at least an entire special decade. I must admit I didn’t buy any cards or gifts for the women in my life. I’ve never celebrated Women’s Day before so I’m not sure exactly what it entails. I saw no parades or fireworks or women in the street partying down. March 8, 2021 seemed just like any other day.
If it seems like every month is a national something or another month, you’re only half right. There are now seven months that have the honor of being a special month. We just had African American History Month and in May we’ll be celebrating Asian American and Jewish American Month combined. Gay Lesbian Pride Month is in June. In September, it’s Hispanic-Latino Month and the Italian Americans get their 31 days during October. Finally, we have American Indian Month in November. So far December is free.
I hope you ladies enjoy your special month. My hat’s off to you and your great accomplishments. It must be tough, being a woman. Besides having to put up with men and babies, women have been suppressed economically, politically, and religiously throughout history. And now in the year 2021, a woman’s pay still doesn’t equal what a man makes in the same position.
That just ain’t right. We need to at least fix that.
Steve Reece is a contributing writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.