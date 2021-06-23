Just last week, California and New York finally lifted all statewide Covid restrictions. “Non-essential” businesses (restaurants, gyms, theaters, etc.) fully opened for the first time since March 2020. Schools never opened; they were closed the entire 2020-2021 school year. Think about this, had Stacey Abrams won Georgia’s governor election in 2018, Georgia would have been as Covid-restricted as all the other Democrat controlled states. As states re-opened, I’ve read dozens of articles, all written by syndicated leftists, claiming sheer euphoria because their authoritarian governors finally allowed them to unmask and released them from home prison. For 50+ years I never understood how the Nazis coerced and convinced millions of people, otherwise intelligent, to follow its destructive ideology. That is until I witnessed the tactics used by authoritarian governors and mayors to seize complete control of state and city governments. With mere pen strokes, those mini dictators shuttered cities and states, forced people to stay home, closed schools, closed churches, bankrupted businesses they deemed “non-essential, denied individual liberties, and arrested citizens who refused to comply with draconian edicts right out of an Orwell novel. Those governors and mayors literally cost this country trillions of dollars in lost economic activity – all while NOT ONE government employee lost a single dime. And our “watchdog” media never questioned any of the restrictions, refused to challenge any of the lockdowns, and gleefully accepted every idiotic mandate. The irony is that as Democrat governors seized powers, the media kept screaming that President Trump is an authoritarian.
The scariest part of the forced lockdowns and mandatory compliances is that the very ones least at risk (those under 30) were the ones who happily gave up their freedoms. And tens of millions of “freedom loving” Americans went along with the charade and closed businesses, refused to attend church, stayed huddled at home, wore masks while outdoors and alone, never complained, and even tattled on neighbors. It took a Supreme Court decision to force California to end its unconstitutional church shutdowns. I know people who allowed the state to imprison them for 15 months in their own house. They barely ventured beyond the mailbox. They did so voluntarily and let the government tell them when they could visit children and grandchildren. It’s unbelievable how gullible and easily frightened people can be.
OK, it was a new virus. We all saw the video clips of the Chinese walking down the streets, in hazmat suits, spraying everything with bleach. Who knew how deadly it was? At first, some of those restrictions and lockdowns might have made sense. However, after George Floyd’s death, the media and Democrat politicians encouraged tens of thousands of Antifa and BLM protesters to riot, burn buildings, loot businesses, and destroy courthouses as they emphatically stated “social justice trumps Covid restrictions.” The moment they said that it’s OK for thousands of people to riot, but it’s too dangerous to attend church, all rational individuals should have realized that the Covid edicts were lies. For well over a year, this column and this newspaper has been highlighting the lies told to the world, lies advanced by the media, and lies reinforced by Big Tech.
This time last year, President Trump challenged the narrative that the virus started in a Chinese “wet market” – a market that sells live, exotic animals to be eaten. Trump said the virus likely originated in a lab in the city of Wuhan. The lab scenario makes complete sense since the virus started in Wuhan, China, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is located there. (The WIV is the only level-4 laboratory in China, and they experiment on Coronaviruses.) The president has access to the best intelligence in the world. Instead of pausing and asking what information Trump had about the laboratory, our leftist media mocked and attacked him for advancing the “lab theory”, as they attacked anyone else who advanced that scenario. Doctors who spoke about the lab were cancelled; videos that challenged the narrative were taken down; CNN, MSNBC, etc. scorned and ridiculed anyone who didn’t parrot the wet market narrative. Gotta ask why the leftist cabal so readily accepted China’s wet market story, and why so uncurious about discovering the origin of the most deadly virus in the last 100 years? What were they protecting?
At first, I thought they were protecting China. And they probably are, because most news media is owned by large corporations. Disney owns ABC; Viacom owns CBS; Comcast owns NBC/MSNBC; and Warner owns CNN. While those companies make money in the United States, they make HUGE profits in China – a market 5X larger than the U.S. Long gone are the days when American companies were actually loyal to America. They are international conglomerates and only care about profits. Now we’ve learned another reason the media is uncurious about discovering the source of the virus. It looks like our Deep State (Trump calls it the Swamp), to include Dr. Fauci, is partly responsible for the Covid-19 virus. Dr. Fauci authorized U.S. taxpayer dollars to the WIV to conduct “gain-of-function” research on coronaviruses. He authorized that funding fully knowing that the WIV engaged in unsafe practices with deadly viruses.
Weekly Thought: Of the following three scenarios, which one is LEAST damaging in terms of lives lost and property destroyed: a one day riot that kills one person and causes $1.5 million in damages; months of riots in dozens of cities that kills over 25 people and destroys over $2 billion in property damages; or a pandemic that has killed millions around the world and inflicted trillions of dollars of economic damages to every country on the planet? Obviously, the least destruction scenario is the 1-day riot that killed one person – that would be the January 6th protest, turned riot, in Washington DC. So, guess which event the Democrats insist on investigating? That’s correct; they want a full congressional investigation of the Jan 6th protest, all the while refusing to investigate the hundreds of Antifa/BLM coordinated riots, in dozens of cities, last summer; and are refusing any investigations into the China virus. What do they NOT want to discover?
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.