I got that feeling the other day. It’s a feeling that I hate. It’s a feeling that comes now and then and I always feel the same way. In fact, if I’m not careful, it can consume every bit of brain power that I have at the moment (as little as that may be). What feeling am I talking about?
I was driving up (or down, depending on your point of reference) 75 the other day thinking about all I had to do and listening to the radio. I had just changed lanes to get around somebody talking on a cell phone and then changed back to avoid being behind one of the thousands of 18 wheelers on 75. Then I glanced in the rear view mirror and that’s when the feeling came upon me. In the rearview mirror – there he (or she) was: a Georgia State Patrol officer.
The feeling I hate is this: Was he going to catch me?
Now, don’t get me wrong. I wasn’t doing 110 in a 70 area. I also hadn’t cut off anybody or run any red lights. But in all honesty, I hadn’t really been paying too much attention to how fast I was going, nor was I really sure if I had properly signaled the lane changes I’d just made. In that moment, I could probably recall half a dozen other driving laws I may have broken. And I was intensely aware that the one who holds me accountable for those things was watching every move I made. In that moment, I became very aware of my driving habits.
Now, let me change lanes in this article for a moment. (Was that a proper signal?) I have to wonder: how many people see coming to church in the same way? Every time you come to church, are you reminded just how far from perfect you’ve been? Does your church (or your image of church) constantly make you feel guilty for the way you act? Do you leave the service afraid to live out of fear that you’ll say the wrong thing or do the wrong thing and hoping nobody ever finds out? Will you constantly be looking up to heaven and saying “God, if you’re there, I hope you didn’t see that!”
I don’t think church is intended to be that way. Life isn’t supposed to be that way, either. You see, God realizes that none of us are perfect. We are all going to make mistakes every once in a while. Life is just that way. We are just that way! But God also wants us to know that He loves us just that way. No matter what – God loves us!
I believe that church (and life) should be all about realizing (and celebrating) that God loves us and wants the best for us. It should be about seeing ourselves as imperfect but in the process of improving. Above all, it should be about realizing that we are all in this together and that we have a Guide (God) and a Guidebook (the Bible).
Jesus said, “I came that you might have life in all its fullness.” I don’t know about you, but driving down 75 wondering if I’ve followed all the driving laws and done everything I can to make sure I drove perfectly is not my idea of a full life! (Yes, I realize that the driving laws are appropriate and for my safety – and yes, I do follow them as much as possible) Driving is a privilege and it should be done responsibly.
Life is also a privilege. None of us are guaranteed a tomorrow. The full life Jesus talks about is one where you are living a responsible life. A life that may not be perfect but one that is constantly striving to improve. A life in which you realize that today your are living better than you lived yesterday and tomorrow will, hopefully, be better than today.
This Sunday, why don’t you go to church with a different attitude? Instead of walking in the door feeling so bad about all the mistakes you’ve made, consider going in with this attitude: “God, I know I haven’t been perfect, but thanks for letting me enjoy life and help me to see how I can make improvements in my life.”
Oh yeah, one final thought: That same Jesus who came to bring life in all its fullness also offers us forgiveness from everything we’ve done wrong. (In other word, you don’t have to worry about the “rearview mirror of life”) If you want more information about that, ask the pastor or preacher at that church you go to this Sunday.
Living, Loving and Leading for Jesus.
Rev. Billy Beard is pastor of Forsyth United Methodist Church, 68 West johnston Street. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.