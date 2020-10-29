Harrison Bailey of Forsyth killed this buck with a bow off Johnstonville Road on Sunday, Oct. 25. The buck, which measured 141 on the Boone and Crockett score, has been seen for years in person and on trail cameras in the River Forest area. Harrison is the son of David and Kelly Bailey.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ON THE PORCH: Hay House mayhem
- Six arrests in meth bust at motel
- Evans tries to kick Davis off the ballot
- City wins battle to annex 1,037 acres
- Famed rapper D-Roc gets DUI, drug charges
- High Falls burglary suspect has a record
- INCIDENTS: Drunk man hides in attic, new and ex girlfriend spat
- Kynette Park badly vandalized
- ON THE PORCH: Will BOE relax guidelines?
- Locals attend Trump rally
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!