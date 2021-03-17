Christians are called to live a life fully dependent upon Christ’s strength. As we depend on that strength, we are to serve as enlisted soldiers in the Lord’s army here on the earth. 2 Timothy 2:3-4 says, “3 You therefore must endure hardship as a good soldier of Jesus Christ. 4 No one engaged in warfare entangles himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please him who enlisted him as a soldier.” We need to know what it means to be a soldier of the Lord.
First off, you have to enlist in the Lord’s army. You must surrender your life to Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. That is the first step in being a soldier of the Lord. It’s an enlistment for eternity and the rewards far outweigh the costs because Jesus Christ has paid the ultimate price for us.
In order to be one of Christ’s soldiers, you must be perfect. If you have any sins, those sins must be atoned for by bloodshed and death. It is a personal enlistment that carries you beyond simply believing that the story of the Gospel is true. We are called to be all in, to serve Him with all that we have and all that we are. Colossians 3:23-24 says, “23 And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men, 24 knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance; for you serve the Lord Christ.”
The first mark of a good soldier is his/her willingness to endure hardship. 2 Timothy 1:8 says, “Therefore do not be ashamed of the testimony of our Lord, nor of me His prisoner, but share with me in the sufferings for the gospel according to the power of God,”.
We must link arms with the other soldiers in this army and fight together, but also suffer together. There is a mindset that Drill Instructors and Drill Sergeants seek to instill through the hardship of Basic Training known as “Camaraderie through shared hardship.”
This means to lean on others around you through difficult times, and lift those up who are struggling. No one is supposed to be a lone-ranger Christian. When we commit to being a follower of Jesus Christ, we must count the costs and know that there will be persecution for doing so. Acts 14:22 says, “We must through many tribulations enter the kingdom of God.” This is because Satan does not like those who faithfully serve the Lord. The more faithful you become in your service, the more attacks you encounter from the evil one. We must rely solely upon Christ’s strength in the battle.
We live in the midst of this spiritual warfare every day. There is never a time when an active soldier of the U.S. Military is not on duty. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week he has to be willing to put his life on the line to fight for the cause for which he stands against all enemies of that cause. The same is true for the soldiers of the Lord. 1 Peter 5:8 says, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.” There is never a time when you can let your guard down.
The second mark of a good soldier is staying focused. “No one engaged in warfare entangles himself with the affairs of this life.” In military boot camp, they break you down and build you back up so that you will learn to follow orders without hesitation. They train your mind to be focused on the task so that you are not easily distracted. There does not need to be a hesitation or contemplation involved in obedience. It should be second nature!
This is good advice for the Christian life as well. Obedience to God’s commands over time becomes second nature. If you don’t know where you stand on your beliefs and whose side you are on, you will get swept away by any wind of doctrine that passes by. You must stay focused on your calling. There is a new commander in chief in your life and you are commanded to crucify the flesh and follow after him.
The third mark of a good soldier is that he/she always aims high. “That he may please him who enlisted him as a soldier” We have to ask ourselves why we do what we do each day. Is the glory of God our motivation? A Christian’s deepest desire should be to please the Lord Jesus Christ. We must have an undivided allegiance to Christ no matter the cost.
We are called to be set apart from this world, not to blend in. Each of us has a decision to make daily of who we are going to serve. Are you going to serve self or are you going to serve God? Are you going to please people or are you going to please Jesus Christ? Matthew 6:24 says, “No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.”
Are you going to go against the flow of our culture or are you going to take the path of least resistance? Are you going to count the cost, stay focused, and aim for God’s glory? Or are you going to give in to the falsehood and depravity that is filling our society and our culture today? Have you enlisted in the Lord’s Army? Are you committed? Be strong in your walk with the Lord, knowing that we win in the end!
Rev. Brian Moore is the senior pastor of New Providence Baptist Church, 2560 Highway 41, Smarr. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.